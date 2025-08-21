‘At first, I thought it was armed robbers’ – Assaulted NYSC member recounts ordeal

A National Youth Service Corps member, Jennifer Elohor, has narrated her terrifying experience at the hands of suspected operatives of the Anambra State Vigilante Group, who allegedly broke into her residence, assaulted her, and forcefully took her and her colleagues away.

Elohor, speaking in an interview with media personality Aprokoking on Wednesday, said the incident happened on July 23 around 5 p.m. at the lodge where she and other corps members were staying.

According to her, they were indoors when they heard a loud knock on their door.

“At first, we thought it was our neighbours’ door because it’s a three-storey building with several flats. But the knock became louder and more aggressive, so I decided to check. Before I could reach the door, it was kicked open,” she said.

She explained that a masked man with a gun entered the room without any form of identification or uniform.

“At first, I thought it was an armed robber until he ordered all of us to come outside. I tried to explain that we were corps members and even suggested showing our NYSC identity cards. My colleagues also presented theirs, but the men ignored us,” she recounted.

Elohor said the men ransacked their room, seized their phones and laptops, and then turned violent.

“They pushed us downstairs, almost shoving me down the staircase. They kept asking what gave me the right, as a woman, to challenge them. It was when we got outside that we saw their vehicle and discovered they were from the Anambra Vigilante Group,” she said.

She added that their attempt to call their lodge proprietor or NYSC officials only worsened the situation.

“They beat me, tore my clothes, and even hit one of my colleagues with an iron rod for pleading on my behalf. They forced me into their vehicle, pressing my neck, slapping me, and threatening to smash our phones if we contacted anyone,” she said.

Recall that a viral video of the incident, which surfaced on Tuesday, showed armed operatives storming the corps members’ lodge, accusing them of being internet fraudsters despite showing their identity cards and uniforms.

The video also captured the corps member being beaten while she cried for help.

The assault has sparked outrage on social media, with Nigerians condemning the actions of the vigilante group and calling for justice.

Reacting to the incident, the Anambra State Government confirmed that those responsible have been identified, arrested, and detained. It further disclosed that the operatives involved have been dismissed from service.

Vanguard News