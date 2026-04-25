Best moments of Vanguard Personality of the Year 2025

Elder Statesman and Former Anambra Governor, Jim Nwobodo (3rd left) arrives in pomp and grandeur.

By Morenike Taire

Ceremonies marking Nigeria’s most prestigious awards, the Vanguard Personality of the Year, are the culmination of the vibrant awards season in 2026; and it appears the “best read newspaper” has saved the best for last as she celebrated outstanding Nigerians across various sectors.

Read Also: Nwobodo, Dantata, Tunji-Ojo, Kefas, Kukah others shine at Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards

With the atmosphere at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos venue buzzing with excitement, dignitaries arrived impeccable in their Friday best, setting the stage for an unforgettable night with the exhilarating Gbenjo on the bandstand, churning out pop hit cover after pop hit cover.

Most surprising moment

Former presidential candidate, Peter Obi arrived with his usual retinue, including Mama Pee, popular social media influencer and activist. His arrival caused quite a stir, while he took photo opportunities with many of Vanguard’s guests, including Lifetime Achievement awardee, Lagos Deputy governor, Kofoworola Bucknor Akerele, Basorun J.K. Randle and others.

Personality of the Year, 2025, Minister of Interior Olubunmi Ojo, surprised the audience by dedicating his award to His Excellency, Bola Tinubu, for providing the enabling environment for him to do so much.

Most thrilling moment

The 360 degree photographers stationed near the hall entrance brought out the child in both the young and the old, with the most unexpected subscribers mounting the podium to dance to contemporary tunes.The most thrilling moment has to be the performance of musical icon, Tuface Idibia who happens to be a Vanguard ambassador extraodinaire.

Sending instant shockwaves into the adoring crowd, Idibia, who serenaded audiences beyond the hall with his well known classics such as African Queen, got veteran journalist, Bisi Olatilo on his feet, showing enviable dancing skills.

Most sobering moment

Lifetime Achievement awardees, the awesome few who have distinguished themselves through consistent achievement, were honoured by the gorgeous Guardian Chairman, Maiden Ibru and Senator Bode Olajumoke, himself a past honouree.

Awardees included Jim Nwobodo, former governor of the old Anambra state, who expressed excitement at being honoured all of forty years after leaving office.

Most beautiful moment

For once, a distinguished young lady was one of the award presenters, in the person of Mercedes Benz managing director, Ebere Anenih, who presented the Auto Icon award to Oluwatobi Ajayi. Earlier, she had told Vanguard how she was tackling the challenge of selling high end products in the present economic climate.

Another beautiful moment was watching a first class monarch, the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, a former Osun deputy governor walk into the hall with his wife, allowing her to shine while he took the back seat. His wife, Vicky Haastrup clinched the Woman Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 award for her strides in the maritime industry as CEO, ENL Consortium.

Yet another beautiful moment was the tribute given by Enugu state governor, Peter Mbah, himself and awardee, for his

predecessor, Jim Nwobodo, outlining the latter’s endearing strides despite his young age as the state’s chief executive.

Most predictable moment

A retinue of bosomful ladies, as usual were on hand to grace the occasion with their unique beauty, led as usual by the sultry actress and model, Cossy Orjikor, who seems to have toned down with age in terms of her conservative outfit.

Many of the Emeritus Guests were also on hand, as Abiola Dosunmu, the Erelu of Lagos, former Ogun governor, Olusegun Osoba, Chief Nike Akande and others were on hand to expertly present awards.

Most memorable moment

Speeches of Vanguard editor, Eze Anaba and the occasion’s chairman, Odein Ajumogobia who both inspired and endeared the audience with their stirring words.Ajumogobia praised the awardees for their attainment of perfection in less than perfect circumstances, while Anaba stressed the proximity of greatness, afforded all by such excellent individuals as Vanguard Personality of the Year awardees.