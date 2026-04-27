Iraqi president nominates Ali al-Zaidi as PM-designate

Iraq’s newly elected president nominated businessman Ali al-Zaidi as the country’s prime minister-designate on Monday, after he was endorsed by the country’s main Shia alliance.

“President Nizar Amede has tasked Ali al-Zaidi, the candidate of the largest parliamentary bloc, with forming the new government,” the presidency said in a statement.

The announcement came shortly after the Coordination Framework, an alliance of Shia factions with varying links to Iran and that had initially nominated Maliki, endorsed Zaidi to be its candidate.

The Coordination Framework had initially backed powerbroker Nouri al-Maliki to become the country’s next prime minister, but an ultimatum by US President Donald Trump reshuffled the cards.

In January, Trump threatened to stop all support for Iraq if two-time ex-premier Maliki, who has close ties to Iran, returned to power.

On Monday, the Coordination Framework praised “the historic and responsible stance” of Maliki and caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani “for withdrawing” their candidacies.

Iraq has long walked a tightrope between the competing influences of its allies, neighbouring Iran and its archfoe the United States.

In Iraq, a nomination by the largest Shiite bloc effectively brings a candidate to power through presidential appointment, but Trump’s threats left Iraqi leaders at a loss, forcing them into intense discussions to settle on a new candidate.

Seen as a compromise figure, Zaidi is little known in political circles.

He is a businessman, banker and an owner of a television channel, and has never held a government post.

AFP