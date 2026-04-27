Reflecting on the Vanguard Awards of excellence and credibility

By EJIRO OFOYE

There are newspapers, and then there are institutions. In Nigeria’s crowded media space, few publications have sustained credibility, influence, and emotional connection with readers across generations. Vanguard Newspaper stands firmly in that rare category—an enduring voice that has not only reported events but shaped national conversations.

For me, this relationship is deeply personal. I did not come to Vanguard by accident. I grew into it. As a young boy, long before the demands of law, public commentary and corporate engagements found me, there was always that unmistakable pull toward the newspaper stand—driven by a desire to read Vanguard. It was not just about the news; it was about perspective, clarity, and the richness of its editorial depth. Even today, if I do not get a hard copy, there is a certain incompleteness to my day—a quiet reminder that some traditions are too meaningful to abandon.

This enduring connection perhaps explains why the Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards continues to command such respect across Nigeria. The 2025 edition celebrated last Friday, in particular, was not just an event—it was a gathering of influence, excellence, and recognition at the highest level. It was, without exaggeration, remarkably well attended. From captains of industry to policymakers, from thought leaders to cultural icons, the hall reflected the diversity and strength of Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape.

It is only fitting, at this point, to acknowledge and applaud the founder and publisher of Vanguard Newspaper, Sam Amuka-Pemu, fondly known as Uncle Sam. His vision, courage, and steadfast commitment to independent journalism laid the foundation for what Vanguard represents today. Generations of readers and professionals alike remain indebted to his enduring legacy in Nigerian media.

Yet, what makes the Vanguard awards truly stand apart is not merely the calibre of attendees, but the philosophy behind the recognition. As rightly noted by the erudite Editor, Eze Anaba, the awards are not about celebrating the most visible individuals, but about identifying those who have genuinely moved the nation forward. That distinction is critical. It elevates the awards from mere ceremony to a moral statement about what leadership and impact should represent.

The Chairman of the occasion captured the essence of the evening with clarity, noting that the Vanguard Awards have become a benchmark for credible recognition in Nigeria—an honour reserved for those whose contributions speak louder than titles. His remarks resonated deeply, reinforcing the integrity that has come to define the platform.

In a country where recognition is sometimes given lightly, the Vanguard standard remains deliberate and exacting. It is not about noise—it is about substance. It is not about popularity—it is about measurable contribution. This is why every recipient carries more than a title; they carry a responsibility to remain worthy of that honour.

The Award ceremony reinforced this tradition. It was not only glamorous; it was purposeful. Each award told a story—of resilience, innovation, sacrifice, and national relevance. It reminded all present that Nigeria still produces individuals and institutions capable of redefining excellence against all odds.

Special commendation must also go to the organisers of this year’s event. The coordination was seamless, the atmosphere welcoming, and the hospitality remarkable. There was an unmistakable warmth in the arrangements—guests were not only honoured but well catered for, with an abundance of food and drink that reflected thoughtfulness and class befitting the stature of the occasion.

Notably, respected legal luminary, Idein Ajumogobia, also lent his voice in commendation of Vanguard, observing that the publication continues to redefine reportage in a balanced and responsible manner. That observation is both timely and accurate. In an era where sensationalism often competes with substance, Vanguard has maintained a disciplined commitment to fair, balanced, and credible journalism.

The evening was further enlivened by the presence of celebrated music icon, 2Baba, whose performance as guest artist left a lasting impression. His artistry added colour, rhythm, and a fitting cultural touch to an already memorable night, reminding everyone that excellence in Nigeria spans across sectors.

Beyond the hall, the impact of the event was amplified nationwide. I personally received calls from friends, colleagues, and associates who followed the ceremony live on Channels Television, Arise News, and Nigerian Television Authority. Their feedback underscored the reach and relevance of the awards. I must sincerely thank these broadcast partners for their collaboration in bringing the event into homes across the country and beyond.

For those of us from the Niger Delta, the connection to Vanguard runs even deeper. The newspaper has long maintained a strong presence and resonance within the region. It has consistently given voice to issues that matter to our people—resource control, environmental justice, economic inclusion, and regional development. It is not surprising, therefore, that Vanguard is widely regarded as a must-read across the Niger Delta. It is a paper that understands the pulse of the people.

In many ways, Vanguard has become more than a publication; it is a daily companion for those who seek to understand Nigeria beyond the headlines. It informs, it challenges, and it provokes thought. It holds power to account while celebrating genuine progress. That balance is rare—and invaluable.

As I reflect on the 2025 Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards, one thing stands clear: this is not just an annual event; it is a national mirror. It reflects who we are, what we value, and where we are headed. And if the quality of this year’s honourees and the depth of participation are anything to go by, then there is still much to be hopeful about.

I now look forward with great anticipation to even more outstanding editions in the years ahead.

Vanguard remains, without doubt, the newspaper—a paper beyond the ordinary. And for many of us who have followed its journey from our formative years to this moment, it continues to define what responsible journalism and meaningful recognition should look like in Nigeria.

•Dr Ofoye, a legal practitioner and public affairs commentator, wrote from Lagos