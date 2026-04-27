Ibadan summit: Accord denies backing joint ticket, demands name removal

By Luminous Jannamike

The Accord Party on Monday said it had no part in a political coalition meeting held in Ibadan, Oyo State, where 14 parties reportedly agreed to field a single presidential candidate for the 2027 general election, stressing that it neither attended the meeting nor endorsed any of its decisions.

The stance punctures the narrative of a broad opposition front ahead of 2027 and raises fresh questions about how coordinated and inclusive the emerging coalition efforts really are.

The party made its position known in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Joseph Omorogbe, for the leadership led by Barr. Maxwell Mgbudem.

The party said: “It is imprudent and unjust to include a political party in a coalition it was not a part of.

“Accord is not aware of the coalition meeting and did not send any member to represent the party, let alone endorse the resolutions reached, including fielding a joint candidate in the 2027 presidential election.”

It also faulted the organisers for listing its name among participants despite the absence of its national leadership.

“Accordingly, the Barr. Maxwell Mgbuden’s leadership of Accord dissociates itself from the Ibadan political summit and warns politicians to desist from any action that will heat up the polity ahead of the 2027 polls,” Accord said.

While acknowledging that parties are free to form alliances, the party said such arrangements must be limited to those directly involved.

“Political parties are free to form a coalition that will produce a joint presidential candidate, which should be restricted to the parties involved,” Accord said.

It described its inclusion as reckless and demanded immediate correction.

“Accord is embarrassed by the reckless action of the organisers and demands that its name be expunged immediately,” the party stressed, adding that it remains focused on the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections and preparations for 2027, and would not be distracted by what it described as anti-democratic intrigues.