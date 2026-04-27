Countdown to 2026 FIFA World Cup: South Africa re-emerges in Bafana style

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa make a return to the World Cup for the first time since spectacularly hosting the world in 2010. This is a significant milestone for the African side after missing out on the three previous global showpieces, and it adds to their national team history, including winning the African Cup of Nations in 1996 and finishing as runners-up in 1998.

Since the end of apartheid, South Africa has appeared in the FIFA World Cup on three occasions, in 1998, 2002, and as hosts in 2010. In all occasions, they failed to make it past the first round. They are due for a fourth appearance in 2026.

South Africa can be considered a resurgent side that is poised to make a glorious statement on football’s biggest stage.

Since their memorable hosting in 2010, the Bafana Bafana of South Africa have struggled to consistently assert themselves on the global stage. Now, with a structured team and a clear tactical philosophy, under head coach Hugo Bross, they have another opportunity to redefine their style of play, pull surprise wins, and entertain football fans as they did in 2010.

South Africa’s World Cup 2026 Group stage schedule

Group: Group A- Mexico, Czech Republic, Korea Republic, South Africa.

11 June: Mexico v South Africa – Mexico City Stadium

18 June: Czech Republic v South Africa – Atlanta Stadium

24 June: South Africa v Korea Republic – Estadio Monterrey

Qualification path:

South Africa sealed a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup by finishing first in Group C of CAF qualifying with a record of five wins, three draws and two defeats. They earned automatic qualification with 18 points, and over continental heavyweights Nigeria.

The opener against co-hosts Mexico on June 11 is a reverse rematch of the 2010 tournament, which South Africa hosted.

Previous World Cup appearances: 1998, 2002, 2010

Best finish in the World Cup: South Africa failed to advance past the group stage in any of its three appearances.

Head coach for the World Cup:

Hugo Broos

Hugo Broos took charge of South Africa in May 2021 after the country narrowly missed out on the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. He led them to a third-place finish at the 2023 AFCON.

Broos guided South Africa through the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, securing the nation’s return to the tournament.

South Africa’s World Cup history:

Best World Cup: Group stage (1998, 2002, 2010)

Last World Cup: 2010 (Group stage)

First World Cup: 1998 (Group stage)

World Cup appearances: 4 (1998, 2002, 2010, 2026)

Current run of successive qualifications: One

World Cup hosts: 2010 (Group stage)

Biggest World Cup win: South Africa 2 vs 1 France (South Africa, 2010)

Overall World Cup record: P9 W2 D4 L3 F11 A16

World Cup top scorer: Shaun Bartlett and Benni McCarthy (2)

Key players at the World Cup:

Bafana Bafana

Key players to watch include Percy Tau, regarded as the creative spark of the creative spark of the team. Tau remains the team’s most influential attacking player. His movement, vision and ability to unlock defences will be central to Bafana Bafana’s hopes in North America.

Siyabonga Ngezana is one of the standout players for the national team, having made the move to FCSB in Romania in 2023, where consistent performances in a title-contending defence elevated his profile following more than 100 appearances for Kaizer Chiefs.

Captain and goalkeeper, Rowen Williams has been instrumental in South Africa’s recent rise to the global stage. His leadership and shot-stopping ability could prove decisive in tight matches.

Evidence Makgopa is a focal point in the team. The physical and mobile forward offers a different dimension in attack, particularly in transition play and aerial duels.

Finally, Lyle Foster adds an integral attacking presence with top-flight experience in England and Belgium, most especially his Premier League appearances with Burnley and earlier development at his home club, Orlando Pirates.

South Africa is known to function as a creative and cohesive unit, and their defensive organisation and tactical discipline make it difficult to break down the side.

Tactics:

The Hugo Bross led-side typically operates in a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 system, focusing on compact defensive lines, quick transitions, and creative use of wide areas. They are not a possession-heavy side, nor do they rely on high pressing.

Strengths and Weaknesses:

The strength of the South African team is their structure, collective identity, unity, mental resilience, and tournament discipline, while a weakness could be a limited cutting edge, lack of squad depth and attacking intent, which could be lacking sometimes in the squad.

South Africa’s All-Time Caps leader- Aaron Mokoena: 107 caps

South Africa’s All-Time leading scorer: Benni McCarthy: 31 goals

About the country:

Population: approximately 64.7 million

Capital: Pretoria (administrative/executive), Cape Town (legislative), Bloemfontein (judicial)