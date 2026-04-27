2027: Tinubu directs Deputy Speaker to take charge of Abia APC

…as Kalu Pledges Massive Vote for President

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for reaffirming his directive that the highest-ranking political office holder should oversee the affairs of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in states without APC governors.

With this directive, Kalu is now positioned to lead the party’s structure and mobilisation efforts in Abia State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Kalu disclosed that the President reiterated the directive during an engagement in Abuja on Friday. He explained that the arrangement ensures that governors manage party affairs in APC-controlled states, while the highest-ranking political office holders take charge in states where the party is not in power.

“I thank the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for insisting that governors should handle party matters in states with APC governors, while the highest-ranking political office holders, such as the Deputy Speaker, take responsibility for states like Abia,” Kalu said.

Kalu noted that the model has been consistently applied across ward, local government, and state congresses, adding that it has significantly strengthened party unity in Abia.

He expressed optimism about the party’s prospects, stating that the APC in Abia is now more united and better positioned for electoral success.

The Deputy Speaker also commended the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) for its efforts and pledged continued collaboration with stakeholders to secure victory.

“Abia APC has never been this united and forward-looking. With your support, we will deliver Abia’s votes overwhelmingly,” Kalu added.