‘I cannot trade words with you’ — Sowore hits back at VDM

By Enitan Abdultawab

Nigerian activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore has responded to remarks from social media personality Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VDM, insisting he would not engage in a war of words over the ongoing legal drama involving businessman Linus Williams Ifejirika.

Sowore made the remarks shortly after VDM appeared in court alongside Blord, where both men were seen exchanging handshakes, suggesting a possible reconciliation.

However, VDM instantly took a swipe at the activist, blaming him for escalating the matter and framing the dispute as a personal challenge.

Reacting to the swipe, Sowore defended his role in the case, maintaining that his involvement was strictly to protect Blord’s rights.

“I’ve told you guys that my intervention in the case is to ensure that BLORD’s rights are not trampled upon and is granted bail so the case would be discontinued. My lawyers have been directed as such,” he said.

He further claimed that developments in the case had aligned with his earlier position, adding, “According to him (VDM), he has met with Blord and met and resolved privately, but we brought BLORD out of prison. The judge has abandoned the case. Everything I’ve told you has come to pass.”

Sowore also addressed alleged threats directed at him, stating that he was prepared to face any consequences to protect others.

“And about the threats against me, I already told you people that I’m ready to make myself a scapegoat so that people would not suffer. If I have to go down so that people do not go down, I am ready to go down,” he said.

Dismissing the idea of a public exchange with VDM, Sowore added, “You do not expect me to trade words with him (VDM): it is out of my character. I am more interested in the police who brought us to this situation in the first place.”

Vanguard reports that the controversy stems from an ongoing legal dispute between VDM and Blord, which began after the influencer accused the businessman of questionable practices, including alleged misuse of his identity. The matter later escalated into a court case, with Blord arraigned on charges bordering on impersonation, forgery, and conspiracy, all of which he denied.

However, VDM directly accused Sowore of interfering in the case after the activist became involved last month, calling for Blord’s detention and pushing for bail.

Meanwhile, the case took a fresh turn in court, with the presiding judge reportedly recusing herself, directing that the case file be reassigned by the Chief Judge, and adjourning the matter for further mention.

As the public altercation between VDM and Sowore continues to spark internet comments, the recent exchange of remarks between the duo suggests a potential de-escalation of the feud.