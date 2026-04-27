Joshua returns to ring July 25 after car crash

Anthony Joshua is set to return to the ring on July 25 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he will face Kristian Prenga in a warm-up fight ahead of a proposed showdown with Tyson Fury later this year.

This will be his first appearance in the ring since he survived a fatal car crash in December, which claimed the lives of two of his close friends.

Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh announced on Monday that the bout will form part of the Esports World Cup event and will be broadcast live on DAZN.

Joshua has also signed a two-fight deal with Riyadh Season, with the second contest expected to be the long-anticipated clash against Fury at the back end of the year.

The July contest will be Joshua’s first appearance since his knockout victory over Jake Paul in December.

According to him, he had used the break to rebuild and prepare for stepping back into the ring.

“It’s no secret I’ve taken some time to consolidate and rebuild to be ready for stepping back into the ring, and today is the next step on that journey.

“I’m delighted to have agreed a multi-fight deal starting with July 25th in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I’m looking forward to competing and picking up where I left off. As I said, the landlord will collect his rent. That is certain.”