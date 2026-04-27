Countdown to 2026 World Cup: Bosnia inspired by Edin Dzeko

Dzeko

By Enitan Abdultawab

Having made their debut in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, Bosnia are back on the global stage once again. It was not easy; they had to rely on Edin Dzeko, who, despite a serious injury to his shoulder, powered the team via inspirations from the touchline as Bosnia eased past Italy via penalties in the European play-offs.

Before the Italy tie, The Dragons had survived Wales in the semi-final, and even a stronger opposition in Austria in the group stage of the World Cup qualifications. All these are considerable feats from a country that is not as prominent with football as Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In 2014, Miralem Pjanic, Sead Kolasinac, Dzeko, and Asmir Begovic were among the gifted generation that presented Bosnia and Herzegovina to the world. They began their campaign in Brazil against Argentina at the Maracana, where they lost 2-1 but celebrated Ibisevic’s first World Cup goal. Their dreams of making it to the round of 16 were dashed by a following loss to Nigeria, but a 3-1 victory over IR Iran guaranteed a decent finish to the competition.

Players to watch

Edin Dzeko ( Schalke 04, 40)

At age 40, Edin Dzeko is still a dangerous force in the box. Although the Schalke 04 striker is not cleared yet to play at the World Cup due to a shoulder injury he sustained in the playoffs, it is definitely possible for him to get some minutes later in the competition. The former Manchester City forward is one of the top scorers of the country in the tournament, but will try to take the lead in this year’s competition because, as of now, four players, namely Ibisevic against Argentina and Pjanic, Dzeko, and Vrsajevic against IR Iran, share the record.

Sean Kolasinac (Atalanta, 32)

Kolašinac has made a name for himself in the football world thanks to his strong defense and unexpected offensive contributions, particularly from a left-back position. He has been a consistent member of the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team.

Being one of the team’s elders, the Atalanta defender will provide leadership. Along with youthful player Tarik Muharemović and winger-turned-right-back Amar Memić, he will also attempt to organize the backline.

Fixtures

Now under head coach Sergej Barbarez who was appointed in April 19, 2024, Bosnia and Herzegovina have a couple of obstacles in the group stage of the World Cup.

The fixtures include;

June 12, 2026: Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, BMO Field, Toronto

June 18, 2026: Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, SoFi Stadium, IngleWood

June 24, 2026: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar, Lumen Field, Seattle