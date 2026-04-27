CJN to Judges: Your rulings shape public perception of fairness, integrity

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, on Monday implored judges to always maintain high ethical standards, warning that every ruling or exercise of discretion impacts the integrity of the judiciary.

The CJN gave this admonition at the opening session of a national workshop on judicial ethics organised for judges of the lower courts. She stressed that the contemporary judicial environment has expanded beyond the traditional conception of judges as mere arbiters of legal disputes.

While cautioning judicial officers to be equally mindful of their interactions, the CJN noted that rapid societal transformation, technological advancement, and heightened public scrutiny have fundamentally reshaped expectations of judicial conduct.

“Every interaction, every ruling, and every exercise of discretion shapes public perception of fairness, integrity, and accessibility within the justice system.

“When judges of the lower courts demonstrate professionalism, impartiality, and dignity, they do more than resolve disputes—they reinforce faith in the rule of law itself,” the CJN stated.

According to her, judicial officers now operate within an environment of immediate visibility, where courtroom decisions and personal conduct alike are subject to constant public evaluation.

“In such an environment, ethical standards become the judiciary’s strongest guarantee of independence, impartiality, and institutional credibility.

“While our constitutional structure recognises the separation of powers, the preservation of judicial integrity cannot be outsourced or delegated.

“It is a personal and institutional responsibility borne by every judicial officer. Ethical self-regulation remains the judiciary’s most enduring safeguard against external pressures and internal erosion.

“Judicial ethics also extends into the personal sphere. Judges are not expected to attain perfection or to assume an air of infallibility.

“Judicial officers remain human; however, the public nature of judicial office demands a level of restraint, propriety, and self-discipline that ensures personal conduct never diminishes the dignity of the bench.

“The distinction between private life and judicial office may exist in theory, but public perception often merges the two. Accordingly, integrity must remain indivisible,” Justice Kekere-Ekun added.

The CJN argued that the subject of judicial ethics is neither abstract nor merely academic.

She said it lies at the very foundation of judicial legitimacy and constitutes the moral architecture upon which public confidence in the administration of justice rests.

“Without ethical discipline, judicial authority loses its persuasive force; with it, the judiciary commands respect even in moments of disagreement.

“For the vast majority of Nigerians, justice is experienced at the grassroots, in magistrates’ courts, area courts, customary courts, and other lower courts that serve as the immediate interface between the judiciary and society.

“These courts represent the living face of justice within our communities. They are, in many respects, the primary guardians of public confidence in the legal system.

“Since the lower courts sit closest to the people, the ethical conduct of judges who preside over them carries profound institutional significance,” the CJN added.

In his welcome address, the Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Justice Babatunde Adejumo, said the workshop was thoughtfully designed to engage with the ethical responsibilities that arise in the day-to-day discharge of judicial functions at the grassroots level of the nation’s justice system.

“The lower courts occupy a position of practical importance within the judicial structure.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that in the performance of your adjudicatory functions, you will be confronted with practical challenges that test the boundaries of judicial ethics, including heavy caseloads, limited resources, and the immediacy of proceedings.

“These challenges invariably require sound judgment and a firm commitment to principle. Indeed, the ability to remain composed, fair, and consistent under such conditions is a defining attribute of judicial discipline.

“Consequently, the programme for this workshop is structured to address ethical conduct in courtroom management, the handling of evidence, avoidance of bias, proper engagement with court users, and the maintenance of judicial decorum,” the NJI administrator stated.

Participants at the workshop were drawn from various lower courts across the country, even as some justices of the Court of Appeal attended the opening session as special guests.