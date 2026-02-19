Police begin 24-hour patrol on Lagos coastal road

Jimoh

The Police command in Lagos State has launched a 24-hour anti-crime patrol along the coastal road to boost security and protect commuters and construction workers.

The Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, announced the initiative on Thursday during a show of force along the route.

Jimoh said the move was designed to prevent crime, vandalism of equipment, theft and other offences along the newly opened road.

He said that when the road opened in early December 2025, the command deployed 50 patrol teams, each comprising five officers.

According to him, officers were stationed at intersections, black spots and other vulnerable points along the corridor.

“Since the deployment, we have not recorded any case of snatching, kidnapping or robbery in the area due to the strong police presence,” he said.

Jimoh said the command had now deployed four mobile patrol teams to operate round the clock along the coastal road.

“These teams will move continuously to cover gaps between fixed posts, monitor vandalism-prone areas and conduct discreet investigations to arrest perpetrators,” he said.

He added that the patrols would also protect road users, contractors’ staff and construction equipment on site.

The teams, he said, would ensure that installed facilities, including lighting, barriers and fencing, were not damaged.

Jimoh said the initiative was supported by the Lagos State Government through the State Security Trust Fund, in collaboration with the Minister of Works, David Umahi.

He added that patrols would extend to adjoining areas posing threats, including Kuramo Junction and the Ajah–Lekki corridor.

“Commuters, residents and businesses along the coastal road should feel reassured of their safety.

“This initiative complements existing security arrangements and ensures that Lagos remains safe and secure,” he said.

Jimoh said designated officers would supervise the teams to guarantee continuous monitoring and swift response to threats.

Also speaking, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olufemi Dare, thanked the police commissioner for the intervention.

Dare said the additional four patrol vehicles would help curb the activities of hoodlums and vandals along the road.

He recalled raising concerns about the theft of manhole covers, steel directional signs and fencing on the coastal road.

“On behalf of the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, we thank the commissioner of police for this prompt response.

“We believe the additional patrol teams will end the activities of vandals on the coastal road,” Dare stated. (NAN)