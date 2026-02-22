Oyebanji pegs Ekiti Teachers’ retirement age at 65

Gov Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State.

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji l, through the State’s Executive Council, has adopted a harmonised retirement age of sixty-five (65) years and a maximum of forty (40) years of pensionable service, for teachers in the public service of Ekiti State.

The statement was contained in a statement signed and made available to journalists by the State’s Commissioner for Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun.

During the meeting, the SEC approved the domestication of the Teachers’ Harmonised Retirement Age Act 2022 to address workforce needs in the state’s school system and retain experienced educators to improve learning outcomes.

The statement reads, “In line with the Federal Government Circular issued by the Federal Ministry of Education (Circular No: FME/HRM/S.234/II dated 23rd June, 2022), the Ekiti State Government has adopted a harmonized retirement age of sixty-five (65) years and a maximum of forty (40) years of pensionable service, whichever comes first, for teachers in the public service of Ekiti State.

“The existing retirement age of sixty (60) years and thirty-five (35) years of pensionable service, as outlined in the Public Service Rules (Revised Edition, 2021), has been revised to retain skilled educators and align teaching personnel with their counterparts in tertiary institutions.

Recognising the unique circumstances of different States, “Ekiti State has established modalities to guide the implementation of the new retirement age and length of service with key provisions as follows: The retirement age of 65 years or 40 years of service is optional for teachers;

Interested teachers must submit a written application for extension six months before reaching 60 years of age or 35 years of service, whichever is earlier. An assessment committee comprising the Ministry of Education, the Teaching Service Commission (TSC), the SUBEB, the Board for Technical and Vocational Education (BTVE), relevant Government Health Institutions, and labour unions will conduct eligibility screening.

Applicants must not be under disciplinary action, and those who have benefited from prior condonations of service breaks are excluded. Beneficiaries, including Principals, Vice Principals, Head Teachers, and Assistant Head Teachers, will be deployed to classrooms only and will not hold executive or union positions. Payroll for beneficiaries will be separated from that of regular teachers to ensure transparency.

“Applicants must be registered with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) and will receive their current salaries for the additional years without incremental accruals; No promotions or preferments will be granted during the extension period; and Annual performance appraisals will determine continuation of service under the extended arrangement”.

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