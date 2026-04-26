Ekiti/OkeEro/Irepodun/Isin 2027: We should be proactive in resolving insecurity – Bankole, aspirant

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Kehinde Alex Bankole is one of the 11 aspirants eyeing the National Assembly seat for the Ekiti/Oke Ero/Irepodun/Isin federal constituency in Kwara State under the APC platform.

Bankole was also a pioneer member Kwara State House of Assembly Commission (2019 to 2022) that passed the ‘Assembly Autonomy Law’. He is a retired Deputy Commissioner of Police and a proficient tycoon in the business world with extensive expertise in the management of real estate and construction. He spoke with newsmen in Ilorin on his mission, vision, insecurity in the federal constituency among others. Demola Akinyemi was there for Sunday Vanguard, Excerpts of interview:

What are the major challlenges confronting Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke Ero constituency and what are your proposed ways of solving them?

My federal constituency, the Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke Ero constituency in Kwara State, Nigeria, is facing several challenges. These include, among others, infrastructure deficit. We have poor road conditions, inadequate healthcare facilities, and insufficient educational resources as major concerns. In the area of security issues, kidnappings and insecurity have been reported in the area, affecting the quality of life of the people. We are also marginalized. The constituency has been seeking more representation in the House of Representatives, feeling neglected after 28 years without a seat. We also have issue of unemployment and poverty to contend with among our people. There’s limited economic opportunities and youth empowerment initiatives. To address these challenges, I have proposed some solutions such as Inclusive Governance. I want to ensure representation and involvement of all stakeholders in decision-making. Youth empowerment is key. Initiatives like farming scheme and “Go Corporate Initiative” would be pursued to equip youths with skills and resources. Also, infrastructure development that will prioritize projects to improve roads, healthcare, and education will be embarked upon. There’s currently security issues in our area and as such security measures to strengthen security agencies and community engagement will be pursued to prevent crimes.

How best can the National Assembly members relate with the executive governor at attracting development to States?

National Assembly members and the executive governor should ideally be on the same page when it comes to state development, right? There are some ways they can work together. One is by regular dialogue. There can be scheduled regular meetings to discuss projects, challenges, and opportunities, while joint project planning can also be proposed, whereby we can collaborate on project identification, planning, and implementation. Also, in what I call resource mobilization, state government and legislators can work together to secure funding from federal agencies, international organizations, or private investors. The National Assembly can support the governor’s initiatives through legislation and oversight, while with community engagement, both arms can jointly engage with local communities to understand their needs and priorities.

As an aspirant for Ekiti/Oke Ero/Isin/Irepodun federal constituency, what are you going to do differently from your predecessors in the National Assembly?

As an aspirant, I would focus on being more accessible and responsive to the people. My predecessors have done great work, but I think it’s time for a fresh approach. So, I will prioritize regular Town Hall meetings to hear directly from constituents. We’re in ICT age, so I will have a strong online presence to stay connected and informed with the constituents. I will push for projects that benefit the local economy, like agriculture and small business support. More importantly, I’ll ensure transparency in governance and accountability

Security has been a major challenge in Kwara South district. Suggest ways of tackling the menace?

As a retired Deputy Commissioner of Police (SPU) with a track record of working with the Nigerian Police and Nigerian Police Trust Fund (NPTF) in various ways like the setting up of the Balistic center, shooting Range center, tracking and monitoring units, insecurity will be a thing of the past if given the ticket to be elected into the National Assembly. And let me also add that tackling security challenges in Kwara South requires a multifaceted approach. There are some potential strategies. First is community engagement. This is very essential. By encouraging community policing; where locals work closely with law enforcement agencies to identify and address security concerns, a lot would be achieved to address insecurity. Intelligence Gathering will be greatly useful to prevent insecurity before it occurs. There will be an improvement in intelligence sharing between communities, local governments, and security agencies to preempt attacks. Idle hands are devil’s advocate. So, with youth empowerment, our young ones will be provided job opportunities and skills training to reduce vulnerability to criminal activities. Another measure can be deployed in the launch of campaigns to educate people on security best practices and how to report suspicious activities. This is public awareness sort of. Addressing insecurity will also include collaboration with some non- government organizations (NGOs) partnering organizations that are focused on security and community development can help for additional resources and expertise.

Since the First Republic, what’s your assessment of legislative houses in the country at solving poverty related issues?

Honestly, the track record of legislative houses in Nigeria on poverty-related issues is a mixed bag. Since the First Republic, various governments have launched numerous programmes aimed at reducing poverty, but the impact has been limited. Programmes like Operation Feed the Nation (1976), Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) (1986), National Poverty Eradication Programme (2001), and National Social Investment Programme (2016) have been implemented, but they often suffer from poor governance, corruption, and lack of continuity. The legislative houses have made some efforts, such as passing the National Minimum Wage Act (2019) and establishing committees to oversee poverty alleviation initiatives. However, more needs to be done to address the root causes of poverty, like inequality, unemployment, and inadequate infrastructure. A key challenge is the lack of effective implementation and coordination of poverty reduction strategies.There’s also a need for greater transparency and accountability in the allocation and utilization of funds meant for poverty alleviation. The focus should be on short-term relief measures and long-term sustainable development strategies.

Considering other aspirants in the race, why do you think you’re better prepared to get the plum office?

Honestly, I will say my preparation is not just about me. It’s about what’s best for the role and the people of our constituency.

What’s your message to party leadership and stakeholders on the need to have credible candidate for the National Assembly seat?

You all need to put the right person for the job, honestly! A credible candidate for the National Assembly seat is crucial for representing our community’s interests and driving meaningful change. Someone with integrity, vision, and a deep understanding of our needs is what we need.

Let’s prioritize merit and competence over personal connections.

What’s your legislative agenda for your constituency at addressing challenges in the area?

As a representative, my legislative agenda focuses on addressing key challenges facing our constituency. Some priorities include,Constitution Review: Amending the 1999 Constitution to address structural issues and improve governance, Electoral Reform: Updating the Electoral Act to ensure smoother, more transparent elections, Budget Passage: Ensuring effective allocation of funds for infrastructure, social welfare, and security, Economic Empowerment: Supporting initiatives like the Nigeria First Policy to promote local industries and job creation, Security and Peacebuilding: Strengthening national security, modernizing the Armed Forces, and promoting community-based peace building. We’ll also push for increased transparency and accountability in budget implementation, particularly regarding constituency projects, which currently face concerns over alleged misuse and inefficiency.