Michael Okpara varsity gets first female VC

Akanwa

By Steve Oko

Professor Ursula Akanwa has emerged the first female Vice Chancellor of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU).

Her appointment was announced by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University, Comrade Fidelis Edeh, shortly after the 95th meeting of the council considered the report of the selection panel.

Her emergence followed a keen contest involving no fewer than 22 professors.

Prof. Akanwa, a professor of Educational Measurement and Evaluation, is highly reputed both within and outside the university community for her integrity and firmness.

She joined the services of MOUAU in 2011 as an Associate Professor from the Abia State University, Uturu and rose to the rank of full professor in 2014.

Prof. Akanwa currently serves as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Research and Development in the university.

A statement from the Head, Public Relations Unit of the Institution, Dr Ubadire Agua, said the new VC “will take over from the 6th Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, on March 1, 2026.”

Vanguard investigation revealed that MOUAU, established 34 years ago, has maintained an informal rotational arrangement among South-East states in producing its Vice-Chancellors.

The pioneer VC, Prof. Placid Njoku (Imo State), served from 1993 to 1999, followed by Prof. Ogbonnaya Onwudiwe (Abia) from 2000 to 2006, and Prof. Ikenna Onyido (Anambra) from 2006 to 2011.

Others include Prof. Hilary Edeoga (Enugu, 2011-2016), Prof. Francis Otunta (Ebonyi, 2016-2021), and the incumbent VC, Prof. Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe (Abia), whose tenure ends on February 28, 2026.

Professor Akanwa, who hails from Imo State, was born in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

She began her academic journey at Community Primary School Agbala, Owerri and later attended Girls’ Secondary School Emekuku, Owerri where she graduated in 1979.

Akanwa enrolled at the prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in 1980 and graduated in 1984.

Professor Akanwa, who is a member of the Investigative Panel on the Recovery of Looted Abia Funds set up by Gov. Alex Otti, has over 73 publications in different reputable journals and eight textbooks.

She is currently the Women’s Leader, Streams of Joy International, Umuahia, a position she assumed from 2009 to date.

She is married to Dr M. O Akanwa, the managing director of a popular private hospital in Umuahia, and the marriage is blessed with children.