Osun election: FUOYE debunks report of VC Ogunwole’s arrest

The management of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has dismissed reports that its Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, was arrested and detained by the police in Abuja following his role as the Chief Returning Officer in the recently concluded Osun State governorship election.

FUOYE Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Dr Sunday Saanu, described the reports as false and fabricated.

In a statement made available in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday, Saanu said the reports of Ogunwole’s arrest and detention “are entirely false, baseless, and deliberately fabricated.”

He said, “Prof. Ogunwole has not been arrested, detained, or invited by the police or any other security agency in connection with his official duties as Returning Officer or for any other reason.”

Saanu explained that Ogunwole successfully performed his responsibilities as the Independent National Electoral Commission Returning Officer for the Osun State governorship election.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, the substantive VC of FUOYE, successfully discharged his responsibilities as the Independent National Electoral Commission Returning Officer for the Osun State Governorship Election.

“In that capacity, he declared the incumbent Governor, Mr Ademola Adeleke, as the winner of the election following the conclusion of the process,” the statement said.

The university management further stressed that the vice-chancellor had not been held by any security agency.

“At no point has he (VC) been in the custody of any security agency,” it said.

The institution urged members of the public “to disregard the false reports in their entirety and to treat all unverified social media claims with the highest level of caution.”

According to the university, Ogunwole travelled to Abuja on Monday, shortly after the election, for official duties unrelated to his role as returning officer.

It stated, “He travelled to the Federal Capital Territory to attend to critical administrative and institutional matters affecting the university.”

The management expressed concern over the circulation of the reports, saying they could create unnecessary anxiety among members of the university community and the wider public.

“It is deeply regrettable that some individuals chose to spread fabricated stories aimed at causing unnecessary anxiety among members of the university community, the people of Osun State, and the general public.

“The university management strongly condemns this reckless dissemination of fake news. The management reassures all stakeholders that Prof. Ogunwole remains free, fully engaged in his duties as VC, and continues to work diligently and round the clock to reposition FUOYE for greater academic excellence and institutional growth.

“The university remains committed to transparency and will continue to provide accurate information on matters affecting the institution and its leadership,” the management stated.