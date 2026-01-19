Voices in Market: Daily lives of Agege traders

Agege is one of Lagos State’s most popular suburbs and local government areas.

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With a population of over about 700,000, Agege is centrally located in Lagos, with Abule Egba to the north, Ikeja to the south, Iyana Ipaja to the west, and Ogba to the east.

One of the strongest features of Agege is its market, which is more than a trading hub. It is located at Pen Cinema.

Agege market is the heartbeat of the Agege community, where traders’ daily struggles and triumphs shape the rhythm of life and sustain families across the local government area.

The bustling market is a community where commerce, culture and survival intersect daily.

From dawn till dusk, traders navigate challenges while sustaining their families and shaping the rhythm of local life.

At 5.00 a.m., the first sounds of activity echo through the narrow alleys.

Women carrying baskets of vegetables arrive from nearby farms, while men unload trucks filled with foodstuffs.

The market awakens with a familiar chorus of greetings, bargaining and prayers.

A vegetable seller, Mrs Yetunde Lawal fondly called “Mama Risi”, describes Agege market as her second home.

“This is our second home, we spend more time here than in our houses.

“ It is where we earn, where we meet people, and where our children grow up.

I have traded here in Agege for over 20 years,” she says.

The traders’ residences are often modest homes in Agege and neighbouring communities.

Many live within walking distances, making the market both a workplace and social centre.

For Mr Ayodeji Adegbite, a young shoe trader, Agege market represents opportunities.

“I started with a small table. Now, I have rented a shop. It is not easy, but if you are patient, you can grow,” he says.

He identifies inadequate infrastructure, irregular electricity supply and waste management issues as some challenges in the market.

According to him, during the rainy season, flooding often disrupts businesses and damages goods.

Mrs Kehinde Ojo, a fabrics seller in the market, calls for a better drainage system and cleaner surroundings.

“Customers hesitate when the environment is dirty, It affects our sales,” she says.

She identifies security as a concern, saying that petty theft and night‑time risks make traders anxious.

Ojo is hopeful that a recent street lighting project by the local council will bring relief.

Mr Ibrahim Abdulrahman, a meat seller, says the street lights have helped the traders to buy and sell at night without fear.

“Before, thieves would hide in dark corners; now, at least, we feel safer closing late.”

Beyond commerce, Agege market is a cultural melting pot, many traders believe.

Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa and other ethnic groups co-exist peacefully in the market, each bringing unique products and traditions, and the diversity enriching the market’s character.

Mrs Chinelo Okafor, who sells household items, describes the market as a big family.

“We are like one family here, even if we quarrel over prices and customers, we settle quickly because we depend on each other,” she says.

The market’s women leader known as Iyaloja of Orile Agege, Mrs Bola Orelaru, emphasises the importance of unity.

“Our strength is in cooperation, We organise ourselves, resolve disputes and support members in times of need,” she says.

Orelaru highlights the role of women in sustaining the market.

“Women are the backbone here – from food to fabrics. We drive the daily economy, our resilience keeps the market alive.” she says.

At Agege market, traders balance business with family responsibilities as mothers bring their children to do homework behind stalls or help with sales.

This makes the market an informal classroom of life skills.

According to Mrs Mariam Ilesanmi, a trader, her daughter learned calculation in the market.

In spite of challenges, Agege market traders remain optimistic.

They see the market as a place of dignity, where hard work translates into survival and progress.

“We don’t wait for government alone,” says Mr Gbenga Rotimi, who sells foodstuffs.

“We contribute to repairs, we clean our areas, we help one another. That is how we survive.”

Some of the raders insist on consistent engagement as Agege Local Government’s urban renewal agenda promises improvements.

“We want government to listen to us directly, we know the problems because we live with them daily.” Mrs Bukunmi Olayinka, a boutique owner, says.

For Agege residents, the market is more than commerce. It is a social hub where news spreads, friendships form and community bonds strengthen.

As the sun sets and stalls close daily, traders return to their homes carrying the day’s earnings and hopes for tomorrow

Voices in Agege market remain resilient, diverse and determined, echoing the enduring spirit of a community where commerce and survival walk hand-in-hand. Moronke Boboye/NAN

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