‘Use my towels to wipe your tears’ – Nwabali sends cryptic message to Morocco

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has sent a cryptic message seemingly aimed at Morocco following fresh criticism of the host nation’s conduct at the just-concluded 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Nwabali’s post came amid backlash against Morocco despite being awarded the tournament’s Fair Play Award, after fans highlighted alleged tactics involving the removal of towels to unsettle opposing goalkeepers during matches.

Following the conclusion of the final between Senegal and Morocco, Nwabali wrote on his Instagram story: “Make una use all my towels una carry wipe una tears.”

During the rain-soaked final, viral footage appeared to show ball boys preventing El Hadji Malick Diouf from handing towels to his goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy.

Another clip circulating online showed Achraf Hakimi throwing a Senegal towel over an advertising board, forcing Diouf to jump the barrier to retrieve it. Mendy was also reportedly distracted by a laser pointer flashed at his face from the stands.

Just look at Hakimi, our CAF Best player. Shame on him,



I told you guys, the ball boys are instructed to take the goalkeeper’s towels. It is planned.



I knew these little boys cannot be that bold to be doing this in an international tournament.pic.twitter.com/qimA0VnxdK https://t.co/TwpgsigabJ — TobyWrites (@tobyasky) January 18, 2026

Similar incidents were alleged during the semi-final between Nigeria and Morocco, which ended goalless before Morocco won on penalties.

Ball boys, stadium officials stole Nwabali’s towels, their team captain joined in stealing Mendy’s towel. But Congratulations on the fair play award Morocco 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0nv6DlFMCt — Series ‘Baj (@Engr_Series) January 19, 2026

Video footage from that match showed Nwabali repeatedly leaving his goal area to collect towels from the Nigerian bench after the one placed near his goalmouth was removed. At one point, the Chippa United goalkeeper was seen engaging with the home crowd behind the goal.