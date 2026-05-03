Atiku to visit US over insecurity, bad economy, governance – Aide

Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, says his planned engagement with policy and institutional stakeholders in the United States will centre on Nigeria’s worsening security, economic, and governance challenges.

His Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, disclosed this in a statement shared on his X handle on Sunday, noting that the former Vice President intends to draw international attention to what he described as a deepening national crisis.

Atiku, who served as Vice President between 1999 and 2007, said Nigeria is currently grappling with widespread insecurity, including persistent violence in the North-West, North-East, and parts of the Middle Belt, alongside rising cases of kidnapping and criminal activity across the country.

He warned that the situation reflects a systemic breakdown in governance, arguing that the state is increasingly struggling to fulfil its primary responsibility of protecting lives and property.

According to him, communities are being displaced, livelihoods destroyed, and citizens left vulnerable amid escalating insecurity.

Atiku also raised concerns over the country’s economic conditions, citing rising inflation, currency depreciation, and declining purchasing power, which he said have placed severe hardship on Nigerians.

He attributed the situation to policy inconsistency and lack of clear economic direction, adding that public confidence in governance is weakening.

On democratic governance, the former Vice President expressed concern about declining trust in institutions and warned that any attempt to undermine electoral integrity in the upcoming election cycle could further threaten national stability.

Responding to possible criticism of his international engagements, Atiku maintained that discussing Nigeria’s challenges abroad does not amount to unpatriotic behaviour, insisting that global engagement is necessary given the country’s strategic importance.

He also urged the current administration to urgently reassess its priorities, strengthen public trust, and adopt clearer strategies to address insecurity and economic decline.

Atiku further called on Nigerians to remain vigilant and actively demand accountability, stressing that meaningful change must come from within the country.

He concluded that Nigeria is at a critical turning point, warning that the nation must either confront its challenges decisively or risk further instability.