US delivers military supplies to Nigeria

The United States has delivered critical military supplies to Nigeria as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral security cooperation between the two countries.

The delivery was confirmed by United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), which oversees US military operations across the continent.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday, AFRICOM said the supplies were handed over to Nigerian partners in Abuja.

U.S. forces delivered critical military supplies to our Nigerian partners in Abuja. This delivery supports Nigeria’s ongoing operations and emphasizes our shared security partnership. @USinNigeria pic.twitter.com/PcXIcfgmGU — U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) (@USAfricaCommand) January 13, 2026

“U.S. forces delivered critical military supplies to our Nigerian partners in Abuja. This delivery supports Nigeria’s ongoing operations and emphasizes our shared security partnership,” AFRICOM stated.

The post, which tagged US Mission Nigeria, did not disclose the specific nature or quantity of the military

equipment delivered.

This comes amid a broader security partnership between Nigeria and the US. On Christmas night, US forces conducted airstrikes in Sokoto State, targeting Islamic State–linked militants accused of working with the Lakurawa jihadist group and local armed bandit networks.

The strikes followed a diplomatic disagreement sparked by allegations of persecution and violence against Christians in Nigeria.

US President Donald Trump had previously described the situation as “genocide,” an assertion that was strongly rejected by the Nigerian government.

Vanguard News