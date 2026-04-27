2026 LEA: Davido beats Gunna, Rema, Tyla to win Best International Act

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Afrobeats superstar Davido has emerged victorious at the 2026 Liberian Entertainment Awards, clinching the prestigious award for Best International Act ahead of music heavyweights Gunna, Rema, and Tyla.

The 33-year-old won the award over the weekend following the ceremony held at the Lisner Auditorium in Washington, DC.

.@davido has emerged victorious at the 2026 Liberian Entertainment Awards, clinching the prestigious award for Best International Act… pic.twitter.com/wMh3AEFsOf — ChartsAfrica 📊 (@chartsafrica) April 27, 2026

Davido’s latest win is another significant international recognition for his career.

Similarly, it further highlights the growing global influence of Afrobeats and the continued dominance of Nigerian artists on international award platforms.

The Liberian Entertainment Awards is a prominent award platform dedicated to honouring Liberian creativity, innovation, and excellence in music, film, fashion, sports, and community service.

The award was established in 2009 to recognise the contributions of Liberian entertainers both within the country and across the diaspora.