Aviation Fuel to sell between N1,760 and N2,037/litre — FG panel

…moves to stabilise supply, tackle airline debt crisis

ABUJA — The Federal Government has projected that aviation fuel prices could range between N1,760 and N2,037 per litre, following high-level engagements aimed at addressing persistent supply and pricing challenges in the sector.

The projection emerged after a meeting convened by the Minister of Aviation and Airspace Management on April 22 and 23, 2026, involving key stakeholders across the aviation and petroleum value chain.

Participants at the meeting included officials of the Ministry of Aviation, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, airline operators and aviation fuel marketers.

The meeting resolved to constitute a technical committee to further examine the issues and propose practical solutions.

Subsequently, the NMDPRA convened the committee on April 24, 2026, where key recommendations were made to stabilise the market and ensure sustainable supply.

According to the committee, the indicative end-user price of aviation turbine kerosene (ATK) is expected to range between N1,760 and N1,988 per litre in Lagos, and between N1,809 and N2,037 per litre in Abuja. The pricing benchmark was based on Platts average rates recorded between April 17 and 23, 2026.

The committee noted that prices may fluctuate outside the stated range due to market volatility, including geopolitical tensions and varying operational costs among suppliers.

To improve efficiency in distribution, the committee recommended that the NMDPRA should direct marketers to sell aviation fuel directly to airline operators within the specified period.

It also called for regulatory engagement to review pricing components, including premium adjustments and cost variations recently introduced by refineries, with a view to ensuring price stability.

In addition, the committee advised closer collaboration between the NMDPRA, FAAN and NCAA to streamline airside operations by validating distributors with adequate infrastructure and reducing the number of operators based on agreed criteria.

On the issue of mounting debts within the sector, the Ministry of Aviation was urged to facilitate a consultative meeting between oil marketers and airline operators to resolve outstanding obligations.

The committee further recommended that marketers consider introducing a 30-day credit window to ease financial pressure on airlines.

It also proposed the inclusion of aviation fuel under the Federal Government’s naira-for-crude initiative as part of broader efforts to stabilise supply and pricing in the sector.