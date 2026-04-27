Tinubu’s three-year achievements monumental — Onanuga

Bayo Onanuga

By Soni Daniel

ABUJA — President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has recorded significant achievements in the past three years, transforming key sectors of the economy and restoring national pride, presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga said on Monday.

Onanuga made the remarks while briefing journalists ahead of a planned media tour of project sites aimed at verifying the administration’s performance across the country.

He noted that the projects span all states of the federation and cover critical sectors, including infrastructure, human capital development and economic growth.

“The purpose of this tour is to showcase what the administration has achieved so far and to demonstrate its seriousness and commitment to transforming the country. These projects cut across all sectors of the economy and are spread across the federation,” he said.

Onanuga added that once the projects are unveiled, Nigerians would clearly see the extent of the administration’s impact.

“By the time these projects are presented to Nigerians, it will be evident that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has changed the landscape of the country and renewed hope among the people,” he said.

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Tunde Rahman, said the media would soon begin independent monitoring of projects executed by the administration across the country.

He noted that the initiative would help highlight efforts aimed at improving living standards and adding value to the lives of Nigerians.

During the briefing, officials from the ministries of health, transport and information highlighted achievements recorded in their respective sectors, expressing confidence that ongoing reforms would address key national challenges.

Speaking on developments in the health sector, Nasiru Mohammed cited the Presidential Initiative to unlock the healthcare value chain, noting that it has boosted local drug production and reduced costs. He added that the policy has also attracted increased interest from multinational pharmaceutical companies following the signing of an Executive Order by the President.

An official of the Ministry of Information, Rabiu Musa, highlighted the introduction of the National Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), describing it as a major intervention that has improved access to funding for students pursuing higher education.

“This is one of the most impactful programmes introduced to support students in Nigeria,” Musa said.