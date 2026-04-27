‘I’m sorry’, Roby Ekpo apologises after emotional breakdown over failed marriage

Media personality Roby Ekpo has issued an apology following the backlash that trailed his emotional outburst during a recent public clash with his estranged wife, Mayowa Lambe.

The controversy erupted weeks after Mayowa married David Ayuba in the United States, surprising many who still believed she was married to Roby. Although the couple tied the knot in November 2015, neither had publicly confirmed their separation before news of her new marriage surfaced.

Roby Ekpo later opened up about their relationship on an episode of the Honest Bunch podcast, where he discussed challenges in the marriage, particularly around intimacy.

He also alleged that Mayowa deceived him and secretly used contraceptives to avoid pregnancy.

His emotional comments sparked widespread reactions on social media, with celebrities including Yul Edochie and Do2dtun engaging in a heated exchange over his display of vulnerability.

In a recent Instagram post, Roby expressed gratitude to supporters while apologising to those offended by his emotional reaction.

He described himself as someone who loves deeply and said his actions were driven by genuine feelings.

“Hello people, thank you for all the support and kind words. The DMs, the emails and calls. I love you all. My heart feels lighter and free. For those who my tears offended, I am sorry. Pain leaves the body in many forms. Na love I love. I only know how to love deeply,” he wrote.

“Na the Roby way be that. From this point, it’s my work, my career and my undying passion to be good to myself and be softer with myself. Man must see life, but again man must grow with lessons. I am on a journey! Every other matter is being handled by my lawyers. Thank you and God bless us all.”

He added that he is now focusing on his career and personal growth, noting that any remaining issues are being addressed legally.

Amid the controversy, Mayowa has demanded N100 million in damages from Roby over alleged defamation and harassment.

In response through his legal representatives, Roby described the demand as “excessive, unfounded, and premature,” maintaining that his statements were based on personal experiences and not made with malicious intent.

Vanguard News