Two killed in rival cult clash as Benue police arrest suspects, recover firearms

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the killing of two persons following a violent clash between rival cult groups in Gboko, even as it intensified operations against cult-related activities across the state, leading to the arrest of several suspects and the recovery of firearms.

The Command said it received a distress call at about 4:15 am on Saturday, January 3, 2026, reporting a deadly confrontation between rival cult factions in Gboko town.

According to the police, the clash resulted in the deaths of two adult males. “Prompt deployment of patrol and tactical teams led to the recovery of the corpses, which were deposited at the General Hospital mortuary in Gboko,” the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, said in a statement issued on behalf of the Commissioner of Police.

She disclosed that one suspect, identified as Iorwuese Aluor, popularly known as “Gatuso,” aged 34, was arrested in connection with the incident. She added that investigations by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) were ongoing, while efforts had been intensified to apprehend other suspects who fled the scene.

In a related development, the Command also arrested three suspected members of the Vikings Confraternity in Daudu, Guma Local Government Area, following credible intelligence that the group was planning to launch violent attacks on some residents.

DSP Edet said police operatives from the Daudu Divisional Headquarters stormed Tyohena Settlement at about 12:45 pm on January 3, 2026, and arrested the suspects during the operation.

“The arrested suspects are Godwin Amough, alias ‘Devil Spoon’, aged 23; Tarakaa Mgbaweghga, alias ‘Biggi’, aged 27; and Terlumun Orpin, aged 19, all males of Tyohena Settlement, Daudu,” she stated.

A locally fabricated revolver pistol with one live round of ammunition was recovered from the suspects, who have since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Makurdi, for further investigation.

The police also revealed that on January 1, 2026, at about 11:30 pm, operatives on convoy patrol along the Daudu-Uikpam Road, Kuje area, sighted four suspected cultists on Bajaj motorcycles chasing a male adult while armed with guns and other dangerous weapons.

“On noticing the presence of security personnel, the suspects abandoned the two motorcycles and fled into the bush,” the statement said, adding that the motorcycles were recovered and the victim’s statement taken, “while an aggressive manhunt has been launched to arrest the fleeing suspects.”

Reacting to the incidents, the Commissioner of Police, Ifeanyi Emenari, condemned the violent acts and reassured residents of the Command’s resolve to rid the state of cultism and criminality.

“The Benue State Police Command will not tolerate cult activity or criminality in any form,” the CP warned, stressing that the Command remains committed to protecting lives and property through “proactive, intelligence-led operations and enhanced visibility policing.”

The police urged members of the public to remain calm and law-abiding, while calling on residents to support security efforts by providing timely and credible information on suspicious movements or activities to the nearest police formation or emergency contact.

The Command also reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to ensuring peace, security and order across Benue State.