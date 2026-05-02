2027: Obi, Kwankwaso supporters hold unity summit in Abuja amid defection talks

Supporters of former governors of Anambra and Kano states, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, are set to hold a unity summit in Abuja on Saturday, in a move seen as part of efforts to align political interests ahead of the 2027 elections.

The summit, themed ‘One Voice, One Vision: In Unity We Win’, is being organised by the OK Movement.

A flyer shared on X on Friday indicated that eight speakers will address the gathering, including Buba Galadima, Aisha Yesufu and Isaac Fayose.

Others listed include Moses Paul, a former African Democratic Congress (ADC) chairmanship candidate, and Adebayo Adefolaseye, the OK Movement’s South-West coordinator.

The development comes amid growing speculation that both Obi and Kwankwaso may defect from the ADC to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), a move that could reshape opposition alignments ahead of the next general elections.