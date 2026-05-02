Benue head of service dies

Late Benue HoS, Dr. Ode

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Head of Service, Dr Agbogbo Ode, is dead.

He reportedly passed away in the early hours of Saturday at a public hospital in Makurdi, following a brief illness.

Dr Ode, who was appointed Head of Service by Governor Hyacinth Alia on May 31, 2023, was said to have served the state with distinction until his sudden demise.

The death was officially confirmed in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs Deborah Aber, on behalf of the state government.

“It is with deep sadness and regret that the Benue State Government announces the death of Dr Agbogbo Ode, the Head of Service of Benue State. His sudden demise took place on Saturday, May 2, 2026, after a brief illness,” the statement read.

Describing the late civil servant as a consummate professional, the government noted that his passing represents a significant loss to the state.

“Dr Agbogbo Ode was an impeccable technocrat and a highly respected authority in public service, and his passing represents a huge loss to the entire state,” the statement added.

It further highlighted his contributions to the civil service, stating, “His credible and dependable authority in matters of public service, as well as his hard work, brilliance and immense contributions to the state civil service, will forever be missed.

While also praying for the repose of the soul of the departed HoS, the state government, on behalf of the entire people of the state, extended “deep condolences to his family, friends, associates and the entire civil service structure in Benue State.”