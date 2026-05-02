‘Call me Carter Mayweather,’ Carter Efe says after defeating Portable

Photo: Peter Akinbo

Online streamer Carter Efe has compared himself to the former world heavyweight champion Floyd Mayweather after defeating musician Portable in a celebrity bout early Saturday.

All three judges ruled 27–30 in favour of Efe at the Chaos in the Ring 4 event held at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

In his post-fight interview, Efe rejected comparison with British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua.

“Who called me Anthony Joshua? My name is Carter Mayweather,” he said, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

“I am feeling like an international world star,” he added.

Efe further said, “The fight was so easy. By the first round, I had made his face swell up. By the second round, he was already shaking. Third round, he fell.”

Flushed with victory, Efe said he had ambitions to take his boxing career beyond Nigeria.

“I just believed in God. If you believe in God, anything can happen. I want to try this again in an international way. I know we are going to get there one day,” he said.

Asked whether he would grant Portable a rematch, Efe was noncommittal.

“I will think about it. Let me go and rest first,” he said.