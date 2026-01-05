Trump’s Venezuela action lesson to illegitimate regimes – ADC

ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has described the United States’ action against Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro as a strong message to countries lacking legitimacy.

The ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, stated this in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.

Abdullahi said that the party strongly supported national sovereignty and non-interference, as enshrined in Articles 2(1) and 2(4) of the United Nations Charter.

He, however, said that these governance doctrines, designed to maintain global order, should not be invoked to provide safe haven for tyranny, electoral fraud or denial of citizens’ rights.

Abdullahi stated that it was public knowledge that the 2024 Venezuelan presidential election was widely condemned as illegitimate and deeply flawed by Latin American governments, the European Union and democratic institutions.

He said that the condemnations pointed to a process marked by fraud, repression and exclusion, raising serious concerns about the credibility and integrity of the electoral process.

The ADC spokesman explained that political opponents were barred from contesting, while peaceful protests were met with violence and state institutions were weaponised against citizens they were constitutionally established to serve.

“The net consequence of this has been mass migration at a scale that undermines regional stability.

“While the United States intervention raises serious and legitimate questions under international law, one reality cannot be ignored.

“The visible wave of popular public support that followed within Venezuela speaks to a deeper crisis of legitimacy of the Maduro government.

“When citizens pour into the streets in celebration, it reveals more than approval; it exposes the bankruptcy of the regime that has been upended,” he said.

Abdullahi, however, expressed concern that more than 48 hours after the developments in Venezuela, Nigeria had yet to officially react.

According to him, ADC stands for the principle that sovereignty must ultimately reflect the will of the people, not mere survival of regimes.

“In Nigeria, in Venezuela and across the world, democracy must mean more than ballots and electoralism.

“It must translate to freedom, fairness and a happier life for the citizens,” he added.

He stated that the situation in Venezuela served as a cautionary tale to dictators and authoritarian leaders across the globe. (NAN)