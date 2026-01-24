Shettima returns to Abuja after trips to Guinea-Conakry, Switzerland

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Vice President Kashim Shettima has returned to Abuja after a week-long diplomatic and economic mission to Guinea-Conakry and Switzerland.

Shettima arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Saturday after representing President Bola Tinubu at the inauguration of Guinea’s President, Mamadi Doumbouya.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vice-president also led Nigeria’s delegation to the 56th World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting, held in Davos.

According to Shettima, the trip was part of Nigeria’s renewed commitment to regional solidarity in West Africa and its determination to reposition the economy under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

NAN reports that one of the high points of his engagements in Davos was the commissioning of Nigeria House, which was Nigeria’s first-ever sovereign pavilion on the Davos Promenade.

It was designed as a permanent investment hub showcasing opportunities in solid minerals, agriculture and the digital economy.

Similarly, Shettima joined former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the Minister of Finance, Mr Wale Edun, to advance the Accra Reset Initiative.

The initiative was a forum for advocating African industrialisation driven by domestic capital and value chains rather than foreign aid. (NAN)