Police confirm kidnap of journalist in Kaduna

The Police Command in Kaduna State has confirmed the abduction of a veteran Photojournalist, Malam Umar Usman.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Hassan said the command had launched an investigation aimed at rescuing the victim unhurt.

“We are trying our best to rescue him unhurt,” Hassan vowed.

He said the victim was abducted by 9:00 pm on Monday, the journalist was abducted by bandits in Danhonu II community, Millennium City, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, sparking renewed fear among the residents of the area.

Usman, a retired staff member of Africa Independent Television (AIT), Kaduna Station, and formerly of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Kaduna, was taken from his residence.

Hassan said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Rabiu Muhammad, had immediately deployed a team of operatives to track down the abductors and secure the safe release of Usman.

He appealed to the residents to provide useful information that would facilitate the rescue of the seized journalist.

Vanguard News