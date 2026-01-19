Ogun Police charge blogger Adetoun Onajobi with cyberbullying

Onajobi

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command has filed a six-count charge against a popular social media blogger, Adetoun Onajobi, also known as @justadetoun, over alleged cyberbullying and false online publications against the Ogun State Government and the state governor.

The charges are pending before the Abeokuta Division of the Federal High Court and are said to be predicated on alleged violations of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act.

According to the police, Onajobi, who operates across multiple social media platforms, allegedly used internet-enabled channels to publish false accusations and engage in acts considered to be cyberbullying against the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, in a statement on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, said that the blogger was invited for an interview on January 2, 2026, to respond to allegations arising from her online activities.

However, the suspect reportedly failed to honour the invitation. Instead, her lawyer wrote to the police, claiming that she was medically indisposed and unable to attend.

The letter was accompanied by a medical report purportedly issued by a doctor, detailing several health challenges allegedly affecting her.

Babaseyi said discreet investigations by the command later revealed that the medical report was false.

“The doctor who allegedly issued the report was subsequently arrested and confessed that the document was fabricated at the instruction of Onajobi during a phone conversation, allegedly facilitated by her lawyer,” the statement said.

Following the revelation, the doctor was arraigned before an Ogun State Magistrates’ Court on charges of conspiracy, uttering a false document and obstruction of justice.

The police stated that Onajobi has remained evasive and has rebuffed all invitations extended to her by the command, adding that her current whereabouts are unknown.

“The Ogun State Police Command remains resolute in tackling all forms of crime, whether violent, white-collar or digital, while ensuring respect for the constitutional rights of all persons,” the statement said, noting that constitutionally guaranteed freedom of speech does not extend to criminal conduct.

The command also disclosed that it is trailing other suspects allegedly linked to the dissemination of false information aimed at obstructing police investigations.

Babaseyi added that “having reneged on her undertaking to honour police invitations, the command would deploy all lawful means to apprehend Onajobi and produce her in court to answer to the charges already filed against her”.