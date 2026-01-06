OAU probes death of medical students, calls for calm

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, Osun State has disclosed that it is working with relevant authorities to unravel the circumstances behind the death of one of its medical students, Timilehin Toromade.

Toromade, 18, a Part three student of the College of Health Sciences, Department of Medicine and Surgery was reported dead in his sleep early hours on Tuesday.

A statement issued by the University’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju on Tuesday, stated that the deceased’s room mate disclosed that he died in his sleep around 2am same day.

“The deceased student, Timilehin Adetoye TOROMADE with matriculation number CLI/2022/133, might have died after two in the morning because one of his room mates said that he opened the door for one of them at that time”, he said.

The statement further disclosed that the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Simeon Bamire expressed unreserved condolences to the bereaved family, classmates, colleagues, and friends of the deceased.

“The loss of a young life filled with promise, purpose, and potential is a tragedy that words alone cannot adequately capture”, he said.

Describing the incident as deeply painful and distressing, Professor Bamire notes that the entire University community is united in grief over the untimely departure of a student who had embraced the rigours of medical training with the hope of, one day, healing others and serving humanity, adding, “his passing has left a void in the hearts of his peers and all who knew him”.

“The University Management assures the public that it is working closely with relevant authorities to fully understand the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident, in line with established medical procedures.

“The University is also putting in place appropriate support measures to assist students and members of the University community who have been emotionally affected by this tragic loss.

“At this moment of collective mourning, we University call on students, staff, alumni, and friends of the institution to remain calm, compassionate, and prayerful, and to uphold the values of empathy and solidarity for which the Great Ife is renowned”, the statement added.