NSC orders suspension of port charge increases nationwide

Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has directed shipping companies, agents and terminal operators to suspend all reviews or increases in port charges to restore stability and ensure transparent stakeholder engagement

The directive was issued by the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the NSC, Dr Pius Akutah, through the Council’s Head of Public Relations, Mrs Rebecca Adamu, in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Akutah said all terminal operators, shipping agents and shipping companies must refrain from implementing new tariff adjustments until meaningful consultations with stakeholders have been concluded.

He noted that recent port charge reviews were conducted strictly within the council’s statutory mandate as the Port Economic Regulator.

“All tariff reviews conducted were transparent, structured, and followed a well-defined regulatory process,” Akutah said.

According to him, the review processes involved detailed technical assessments and consultative engagements with affected service providers.

This, he emphasised, was to evaluate cost drivers, operational realities, investment obligations and regulatory compliance.

Akutah explained that such engagements did not amount to automatic approval of new charges, noting that final decisions were made only after rigorous internal, technical and financial assessments.

He added that the assessments were guided by empirical evidence, regulatory benchmarks and prevailing economic conditions.

“Notwithstanding these processes, shipping companies, agents and terminal operators are hereby directed to suspend any intended review of charges until proper stakeholder engagement has been conducted,” he said.

The NSC boss warned that the council would take strict action against any service provider found disrupting port operations, stressing its authority to enforce compliance under existing laws.

“Transparency, fairness and stakeholder participation remain fundamental principles underpinning port economic regulation in Nigeria,” Akutah said.

He reassured port users and operators of the council’s commitment to protecting stakeholders’ interests, promoting fair competition and ensuring a predictable and stable business environment in the maritime sector.

Akutah also noted that the NSC is empowered to apply sanctions, including enforcement measures outlined in relevant regulatory frameworks, against defaulting operators.

The directive followed protests on Monday by members of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) and other freight forwarders, who shut down the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) office in Apapa over increased charges.

The MSC had raised the Import Documentation Fee for 20-foot containers from N45,000 to N58,500 and for 40-foot containers from N72,000 to N93,600, while additional port charges increased from N50,000 to N80,000 for 20-foot containers and from N100,000 to N160,000 for 40-foot containers.

The NSC said its intervention was aimed at ensuring fair consultation, preventing further disruptions and maintaining harmony in port operations while balancing the interests of service providers and port users. (NAN)