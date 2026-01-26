Nigeria records 14% rise in exports to Africa

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…As fuel tops export list

By Emma Ujah, with agency reports

Nigeria’s exports to Africa reached N4.82 trillion in the first half of 2025, up 14% year-on-year compared to N4.21 trillion in the first half of 2024.

West Africa absorbed over 62% of Nigeria’s continental exports.

Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, was quoted by Bloomberg as saying that the trend last year highlights Nigeria’s role “as a hub for intra-continental trade and value chains”, adding, “this is a clear signal of strengthening regional trade momentum.”

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reviewed by Ecofin Agency show that West Africa has remained Nigeria’s largest market on the continent.

ECOWAS bought N2.995 trillion goods, representing more than 62% of Nigeria’s exports to Africa and rising 16% year-on-year.

Fuel was the most purchased Nigerian product by the regional bloc, totaling nearly N298 billion.

In the first half of 2025, exports to Africa accounted for only about 10% of Nigeria’s total exports, estimated at N43.3 trillion.

Africa was the country’s fourth-largest export destination after Europe (N17.3 trillion), Asia (N14.1 trillion), and the Americas (N6.9 trillion).

However, Nigeria has taken steps to boost its trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

These efforts include tariff concessions and the launch in May 2025 of an air freight corridor to East Africa, expected to reduce export costs to the region by 50% to 75%.