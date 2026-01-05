Makinde appoints Babatunde as new SSG in cabinet reshuffle

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has relieved the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Olanike Adeyemo, of her appointment with immediate effect.

A statement issued on Monday in Ibadan by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, in Ibadan on Monday, said Adeyemo had been replaced by Prof. Musibau Babatunde.

The statement also said that Mr Seun Ashamu has been moved from the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources to the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

“Also, the governor announced his Senior Special Assistant on Public Works, Ademola Aderinto, as a commissioner-designate.

“He will consequently be presented to the Oyo State House of Assembly for screening.” He said

The statement also announced the appointment of Mr Abiodun Adedoja as Special Adviser on Energy Security and Kolawole Akanmu as Senior Special Assistant on Budget and Economic Planning. (NAN)