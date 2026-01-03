I still cherish handshake with Awolowo – Okolo, first female police lawyer 

Virginia Ntiejum Okolo

CHIEF BARRISTER MRS.VIRGINIA NTIEJUM OKOLO Commissioner of Police (rtd) joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1958 when her application was favorably considered after being screened in Port Harcourt.

She was barely in her teens when she found herself at Nigeria Police College Ikeja, Lagos.

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Her force number; 0079 3 C.C six months training programme commenced from which she graduated as Best all round recruit of 1959 beginning a long cherished career. At the end of 35 years, OKOLO had risen from the ranks from doing social welfare work as was usual for police women, then to general duties in all its ramifications. Okolo also headed Divisional Police stations, area and zonal commands and departments becoming the first woman lawyer in the Nigerian Police force. In this chat, FRED IWENJORA sat down with her to discuss fond memories of her life in active service. And more.

•Handshake with Awolowo, then Premier of Western Nigeria

This is in the spirit of the 70th anniversary of the Nigeria Police Woman. I first asked how she feels to be a Nigerian Police woman during this celebration. “I feel so proud to be among the pioneers of women policing in Nigeria. 70 years is worth celebrating.”

I go on to ask if she joined Nigeria Police with her whole senses?

“I can say yes, I joined the Nigeria Police with all my senses intact.

Driven by love for my country and a strong sense of duty, I joined the Nigerian Police Force with clarity of purpose. The defining moment came when my elder sister brought home a newspaper featuring a policewoman controlling traffic in Enugu. Seeing that image was transformative. Although I had initially considered nursing or teaching, that encounter became the decisive turning point that set me firmly on the path to joining the police. In my reflection, I acknowledge that this journey was guided by purpose and divine direction.

LIFE AT THE POLICE COLLEGE

I arrived at the Police College, Ikeja, and Lagos very young and fresh. I was the youngest and smallest in my set of 1958.

Memories of my training at the Nigeria Police Training College Ikeja Lagos are still fresh and vivid in my mind. I remember those days with a sense of nostalgia.

I won’t forget the Matron who made sure all of us woke at 5 am to clean up our environment before any other thing.

In the training school, I was not one of those who would go out of the premises. Ikeja was already cosmopolitan so some of our colleagues went out of the premises, disobeying the matron. And she collided with them every now and then. Maybe it’s my nature not to be the outgoing type till today that made me keep indoors during our training programme.

My fellow trainees harassed our matron with indiscipline and Mrs Doherty would abuse them too. She called the indisciplined “stinking bitches” while students called her “divorcee.” Our teachers noted that I was younger, obedient and not quarrelling with anyone and treated me fairly.

DORMITORY GUARD

I was nicknamed DORMITORY GUARD because I did not go out of the dormitory throughout the training period. Where did I even have to go? I knew no one in Lagos then and I had nowhere to go outside the college premises.

Most of our teachers were good to me. I remember Papa Alabosu, a very good man, father to us all. But he ‘bullied’ us during the physical and keep fit sessions despite that he was a kind man. He would scream ‘“raise your legs”. You would be aching while raising already fatigued legs. Parade was a number one matter at the Nigeria Police College. It kept all of us fit at all times. Of course we ate beans every day. Beans was a regular at Police College. I am not sure if it has changed.

OUR COURSES

During our training, we learnt to exercise so as to be physically fit at all times. We marched in the parade and studied aspects of policing, criminal law, medical emergency, administration and all the courses any police officer must know.

I also remember the bullies in the training school.

It is not today that young men often bullied women. A few days ago my mind just went to one young man who won’t let me be during our training. He marched behind me during the parade and would kick and bully me nonstop from behind me. This bullying was premeditated and intentional. His name was Fatumbi and I wonder where he would be by now. Fatumbi would be grumbling and kicking me from behind ordering me to be faster than possible. Interestingly, he was too smart at it and never let any of our teachers catch him kicking and bullying me. (Hahahaha) He was a very ‘wicked’ bully. I won’t forget the Ghanaian and Cameroonian students who trained with us.

Best All-Round Police Trainee

At the passing-out parade on 1st May 1959, I was pleasantly shocked to be named Best All-Round in my squad. I was presented with the BEST NOTEBOOK/MEDAL and a handshake by Chief Obafemi Awolowo, then Premier of Western Nigeria. I still cherish that handshake, even though at the time I did not fully understand the significance of being called up to the podium to receive a Premier’s handshake.

I remember with great nostalgia the moment on the parade ground. The then Premier, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, stood proudly, and by his side was his wife H.I.D Awolowo. As I marched past them in full regalia, I put my heart and soul into every step. I gave my very best, the precision, the posture, the poise and I could feel the eyes of everyone on me. When I completed my turn, the applause of the crowd was overwhelming. Coming from the then Midwestern Region into the spotlight, I felt an immense sense of pride and glory.

FIRST POSTING

After the parade and the handshake by Chief Awolowo, I was posted to ‘A’ Division, Juvenile Welfare Centre, which was my first posting. The police recognized that women were often more at home with family, women, and children, so this role was more akin to social work.

Seven months after our passing out, I was promoted to 2nd Class Constable, and another promotion soon followed. My police career was off to a strong start. Not long after, my name was selected for a course approved by the then IGP Louis Edet, but unfortunately, some envious colleagues removed my name from the list. I felt deeply hurt by that incident.

BLESSING IN DISGUISE

But the removal of my name from that course list turned out to be a big blessing in disguise.

That denial of a course I was qualified and duly nominated afforded me ample opportunity to discover a secretarial school in Obalende, near the Barracks. Students learnt shorthand, typing and commerce and wrote foreign secretarial exams. I enrolled and scheduled my daily movement from Denton Police station where I was serving at the time to Obalende every morning, afternoon and evening as the case may be. When I was on morning duty, I went to evening classes. At the office, they also started assigning me secretarial duties when they found out I was gaining proficiency and I was so happy doing those tasks because my skill improved. And my bosses were very happy with me. I must say that the

Secretarial course I enrolled into was of immense benefit to me especially when the next official course came and I was nominated again to be part.

You must have noticed with this conversation that education means and still means so much to me.

Honestly, that secretarial school I attended was a big revelation to me. It was at the secretarial school at Obalende that I heard discussions about GCE as an external candidate of which I later enrolled and passed. So it may be right to say I did my secondary education while working as a police woman.

ANOTHER COURSE

The next course that I was nominated for turned out to be for the Special Branch which later became NSO, SSS, and now DSS.

I passed the exam at the end of the course and was posted to Enugu. Some of my fellow course mates were posted to Ibadan while two others were posted to Northern Nigeria.

Nigeria was so good at this time and there was no tribalism at all.

AT THE SPECIAL BRANCH

I was the one in charge of the keys to the vaults of data about the country.

I opened and locked it for the staff who were mostly British.

Most of my British bosses commended me as well behaved and talked about their gradual disengagement from Nigeria and the need to be well behaved and disciplined.

Within this period, expatriate wives were employed.

BEING FIRST FEMALE NIGERIA POLICE LAWYER

I feel deeply humbled when it is noted that I am the first female lawyer in the Nigeria Police Force. My journey into Law began in 1976, when I decided to enroll in the Faculty of Law at the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, driven by my enduring passion for education. I have always believed that this path would have made my father proud. By that time, I had already undergone various police courses, equipping me with both discipline and perspective.

After grueling years of study, I was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1982. From then on, the Nigeria Police began assigning legal briefs to me, recognizing my expertise. Over the years, I rose to become the Officer-in-Charge of the Legal Department (OC Legal), and ultimately retired as a Commissioner of Police in charge of the Legal Department Alagbon close.

I take profound pride in being the first female police officer to lead this department, aware that every step of this journey was guided by God’s hand. Truly, it is His wisdom and providence that shaped my path and enabled me to achieve what seemed impossible.

LIFE IN RETIREMENT

I retired voluntarily after 35 years of meritorious service. After my retirement, the Federal Government offered me a contract job to continue with the Federal Ministry of Justice.I am deeply grateful to the Nigerian Government for that opportunity. Life has been good, and I thank God that I have been able to live my dreams.

In retirement, I remain involved in charity work, giving back to life in gratitude for all that God has done for me.

I give heartfelt thanks to God for guiding the journey of my life so far. I congratulate the Nigeria Police on 70 years of the Nigeria Policewoman, and I am deeply grateful to the many colleagues, seniors and juniors whose paths I have crossed along the way.

I especially honor Mrs. Bisi Ugowe DIG (Rtd.), She was a trail blazer. I congratulate all past and present female officers of the Nigeria Police Force. Your dedication, courage, and trailblazing spirit continue to inspire generations of women in policing.

To every young woman considering a career in the police, believe in your purpose, stay disciplined, and never underestimate the power of education. Challenges and envy may cross your path, but with perseverance and faith in God’s guidance, you can break barriers and achieve what others may deem impossible. Remember, your dedication today becomes the inspiration for generations tomorrow.

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