Trial of alleged coup plotters: Judge bars journalists from covering case

Federal High Court

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja barred journalists on Monday from covering the trial of six alleged masterminds of a plot to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s administration through a coup d’état.

The matter was slated for the federal government to open its case by calling witnesses to testify and tendering evidence against the defendants.

Although the prosecution made no application for a secret trial, security officers attached to the trial judge escorted journalists out of the courtroom before proceedings began.

Journalists who arrived as early as 8 a.m. to secure seats were ordered to vacate them and leave immediately.

The security officers said their action followed an express order from Justice Abdulmalik, who had instructed them not to allow any journalists into her court.

Reminded that the trial of the alleged coup plotters was a matter of public importance, the officials insisted they were simply following the judge’s orders.

Shortly after the journalists were evicted, the courtroom door was locked, and Justice Abdulmalik commenced sitting.

It is recalled that the six alleged coup plotters were arraigned before the court on April 22 on a 13-count charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/206/2026.

The defendants are retired Major General Mohammed Ibrahim Gana, retired Naval Captain Erasmus Ochegobia Victor, serving Police Inspector Ahmed Ibrahim, and three others—Zekeri Umoru, Bukar Kashim Goni, and Abdulkadir Sani.

A former governor of Bayelsa State—who also served as minister of state for petroleum resources under the late former president Muhammadu Buhari—Timipre Sylva was also mentioned in the charge filed by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

The former governor is said to be at large after fleeing the country before the alleged coup plot was exposed.

The allegations against the defendants include treason, terrorism, failure to disclose security intelligence, and money laundering in furtherance of terrorist acts.

The Federal Government (FG) alleged that the defendants, sometime in September 2025, conspired to levy war against the state to overawe President Tinubu, an offence punishable under Section 37(2) of the Criminal Code.

It was further alleged that the defendants had prior knowledge of a planned treasonable act involving Colonel Mohammed Alhassan Ma’aji and others but failed to alert the appropriate authorities.

The FG stated that they rendered assistance to Colonel Ma’aji, as shown by their failure to disclose the coup plot to the president or a peace officer.

The defendants were also accused of failing to take preventive steps, having “not used any reasonable endeavours to prevent the commission of the offence”.

Other allegations centred on terrorism-related offences under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022. The defendants were said to have conspired to commit an act of terrorism in Nigeria.

The court remanded the defendants in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) pending determination of the case.