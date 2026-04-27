2027: Count us out of Ibadan opposition summit’s resolutions – NNPP faction

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The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), under the leadership of Dr Agbo Major, has distanced itself from the resolutions reached at the opposition political parties’ summit held in Ibadan, Oyo State, last Saturday.

Major, who spoke at a news conference on Monday in Abuja, said the party was neither represented nor officially involved in the coalition gathering.

He stressed that the presence of some expelled members of the party at the meeting should not be misconstrued as participation by the NNPP.

“The NNPP, as a registered political party, wishes to categorically distance itself from the just concluded opposition parties’ summit held in Ibadan.

“None of the recognised leaders of our great party attended that gathering, nor was the party represented in any official capacity,” he said.

He cautioned the coalition leadership against allowing individuals he described as impostors to use the party’s name for relevance or political advantage.

Major also disclosed that the party’s ongoing electronic membership registration exercise, launched two weeks ago, had recorded significant progress nationwide.

According to him, the party has commenced a comprehensive review of the exercise involving key stakeholders, including aspirants, zonal and state chairmen, to improve efficiency and transparency.

“Our goal remains to build a credible, technology-driven political institution that reflects the aspirations of Nigerians,” he said.

Major said the party recently met with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and requested the upload of the duly recognised National Working Committee (NWC) on its official portal in line with subsisting court judgments.

He warned that failure by INEC to comply with court orders could compel the party to join calls for the removal of its chairman in the interest of democracy.

The NNPP faction also condemned what it described as impersonation and misrepresentation involving an alleged letter to INEC by Dr Ahmed Ajuji, whom it claimed is no longer a member of the party.

Major said that court judgments, including those delivered by courts in Abia, the FCT and the Court of Appeal in Owerri, had affirmed the dismissal of some former members, including Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and others associated with the Kwankwassiya group.

He maintained that the judgments remained valid and binding, adding that the party would not hesitate to initiate legal action against individuals parading themselves as members or representatives of the NNPP.

The faction further said it had submitted its schedule of activities for the 2027 general elections to INEC and urged the commission to enforce all relevant court rulings without delay.

Major reiterated the party’s commitment to internal democracy, rule of law and credible leadership ahead of the next elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a coalition of opposition parties, at the end of its Ibadan summit weekend, resolved to work towards presenting a single presidential candidate to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress in 2027.

In a communiqué issued after the meeting, the coalition said the proposed consensus candidate would be jointly agreed upon and supported by participating opposition parties. (NAN)