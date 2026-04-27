Man who damaged Porsche to escape dogs not liable for damage – Munich court

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A delivery driver who jumped onto a Porsche Cayenne after being startled by dogs is not required to pay for the resulting damage, a Munich court said Monday.

Two Dalmatians and a crossbreed emerged from the front door of a house he was delivering to, leading the unnamed man to climb onto the bonnet of the Porsche parked outside, Munich District Court said in a statement.

The September 2024 incident in Freising north of Munich caused more than 2,700 euros’ (about $3,170) worth of damage in scratches and dents to the car bonnet, the complainant said.

The case came to court after the delivery driver and his employer refused to cover the cost of repairs.

Finding in their favour, the court ruled that it was not certain whether the damage came from the startled driver, noting that photos of the damage appeared to have been taken several months after the incident.

The complainant should further have controlled his dogs and known that a delivery driver was due to stop by, the court added.

The dogs were about three to four metres away from the driver and not aggressive, the car owner and a witness said, but the court said this did not excuse man from his duty to control his pets.

Barking and running towards the driver was enough to trigger a flight reflex, the court found.