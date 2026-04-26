Delta Police nab man for plotting aunt’s kidnap, paying N900k to gang

The Delta State Police Command has arrested a 31-year-old man, Chukwemeka Destiny, for allegedly orchestrating the kidnap of his aunt who raised him from childhood.

The command made the disclosure on its official Facebook page, describing the incident as a troubling case of betrayal.

Parading the suspect on Saturday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Bright Edafe, said Destiny allegedly paid N900,000 to suspected kidnappers to abduct the woman.

According to Edafe, the suspect lived with the aunt from the age of five to 15, during which she catered for his upbringing and education before he reportedly severed ties with the family.

He said: “All of a sudden, something came to his mind that he should kidnap the same aunt who trained him and saw him through school. We have seen cases where workers kill their employers or security men attack their bosses just to steal valuables. It is a worrying pattern.”

Edafe disclosed that the suspect paid the sum in two instalments of N200,000 and N700,000.

However, the plan was foiled after the individuals he contacted reportedly turned out not to be kidnappers but instead alerted the police.

“Unknown to him, the people he contacted were not kidnappers. They used him as bait and handed him over to the police, thereby saving the life of his aunt,” he added.

During interrogation, the suspect admitted to the offence but said he could not explain his actions.

“Sincerely speaking, I am guilty of what happened. I don’t know what came over me. I can’t tell,” he said.

Destiny, a married father of two, attributed his actions to “the devil” and disclosed that he runs a haulage and building materials business, from which he sourced the money.

“I made a deposit of N200,000 at first, then the next day I paid N700,000, making N900,000,” he said.

Reacting, the victim, who identified the suspect as her elder sister’s son, said she was overwhelmed with shock on learning of the plot.

“I was shocked… crying,” she said.

She explained that after leaving her home at 15, Destiny neither returned nor maintained any meaningful relationship with the family, although he was occasionally seen around the neighbourhood.

“He just disappeared. He would be around the street but would not come to our house,” she said.

On whether she preferred mercy or justice, the woman insisted that the law should take its full course.