I earned N2,000 in my first show as a comedian – Osarenkhoe

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – POPULAR comedian, Lawrence Osarenkhoe popularly called MC Casino said his first pay as a comedian was N2000 and that there was a fracas that did not make him get the balance of N1000.

Osarenkhoe stated this while reacting to a recent award given to him by the University of Benin Alumni Association (UBAA) where he urged upcoming entertainers to be patient as they climb the ladder

He said he was humbled by the award saying “As one of the entertainers who graduated from the University of Benin, I was very excited when they reached out that they wanted to honour me. It meant a lot to me because I have consciously used my talent as a form of social engineering while flying the UNIBEN flag wherever I go.”

He said “I was in America at the time, but in the magnanimity of the Alumni President, they decided to present the award on the day of my comedy show in Benin (MC Casino Game of Jokes) which is one of the biggest comedy shows in Nigeria. That made it even more special,” he added.

The event featured top acts including P-Square and veteran comedian I Go Die.

On his foray into the world of entertainment which he said dates back to 2002, he said “My first earning was N2,000. I was paid N1,000 in advance, but a fight broke out at the wedding and I never got my balance.”

On the perception that comedians are unserious people, MC Casino disagrees. “On stage, we appear unserious, but the average comedian is very disciplined, intelligent and meticulous. We are calm people who take our craft seriously.” He said.