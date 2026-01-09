Green city: Zamfara gov’t distributes motorcycles to sanitation officers

The Zamfara state government has distributed motorcycles to sanitation officers to deepen environmental sustainability and green policies.

Governor Dauda Lawal, represented by his deputy, Mani Malam Mummuni, distributed the 65 bikes to the beneficiaries at the weekend in Gusau, the state capital.

The gesture was part of Governor Lawal administration’s commitment to creating a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient state, the deputy governor said.

The exercise was carried out under the Zamfara Youth Sanitation Programme (ZAYOSAP).

The environmental supervisors were drawn from Gusau’s five wards, and were tasked with the responsibility of ensuring clean environment across the nooks and crannies of the state capital.

The deputy governor urged the beneficiaries to utilize the motorcycles for the purpose of the work, urging them not to dispose them of.

Others dignitaries present include Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources in Zamfara State, Nigeria, is Kasimu Sani Kaura, and his local government and chieftaincy affairs counterpart, Engr Ahmad Garban Yandi, among others.

Earlier, Governor Lawal had distributed 10 refuse-dumping trucks, four mechanical sweeping machines, two sweeping trucks, 65 motorcycles for field operatives under the programme.

Also, through the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project, the state has received450 plastic trash bins for government offices, 55 iron-steel trash bins for urban areas.

Governor Lawal said the Zamfara Youth Sanitation Programme is not only a sanitation drive but a youth empowerment strategy.

“The Zamfara Youth Empowerment Programme is designed to empower our vibrant and energetic youth by engaging them in meaningful activities to improve sanitation across the state.

“This initiative provides employment, cultivates entrepreneurial skills, and instills a sense of responsibility among our youth. Through ZAYOSAP, we are investing in the future of Zamfara—equipping our young people with the tools and knowledge they need to become tomorrow’s leaders and champions of change in their communities.”

He said ZAYOSAP reflects the administration’s holistic approach to governance—tackling environmental challenges while simultaneously addressing unemployment and youth development.