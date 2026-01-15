Fresh herders’ attack in Benue claims two lives, forces communities to flee in Kwande

Armed herdsman

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

MAKURDI — Residents of Turan District in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State have again been thrown into mourning following a fresh attack by suspected armed herders, which left two farmers dead and several communities deserted.

The attack, which occurred on Wednesday afternoon, reportedly began in Imande Avur and later spread to neighbouring communities of Abande and Mbaikyor, triggering panic and forcing residents to flee their homes in search of safety.

Those killed were identified as Elder Abur Alam and his son, Ikyaa, both described by residents as peaceful farmers who were attacked while tending to their farms.

A former councillor in Kwande Local Government Area, Mr. Lawrence Akerigba, confirmed the incident and expressed concern over the recurring violence in the area.

“Again, there was a brutal attack on our community yesterday. Two innocent farmers were killed, several people have been displaced, and fear has taken over the entire area,” Akerigba said.

He disclosed that communities in Turan District have been under sustained attacks over the past two weeks, leading to repeated killings, destruction of livelihoods, and mass displacement of residents.

“Our people are being attacked and killed almost daily. It appears the government has forgotten about us. These attacks have become frequent, unchecked, and devastating,” he lamented.

Akerigba also alleged a lack of timely response from security agencies, noting that affected families have yet to receive meaningful assistance despite the worsening humanitarian situation. He described the development as a wake-up call and urged the government to take urgent action to protect lives, halt the attacks, and restore peace to the area.

Efforts to get official confirmation from the police were unsuccessful, as the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Udeme Edet, said she was yet to receive information on the incident at the time of filing this report.