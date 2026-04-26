Gunmen kill three mourners, one other, abduct two in fresh Benue attacks

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

At least four persons, including three mourners, have been killed, while two others were abducted by suspected armed militia in Sati-Ikov community, Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The victims were reportedly attacked on Saturday night while returning from a burial, in what residents described as a growing wave of violence in the area.

The incident also left several persons with gunshot wounds, as the attackers robbed residents of valuables, including motorcycles and personal belongings.

Among those abducted were a popular patent medicine shop owner and a Point of Sale (POS) operator in the community.

Confirming the attack, the Deputy Majority Chief Whip of the Benue State House of Assembly and member representing Mata State Constituency, Dr Simon Gabo, condemned the killings and described the situation as alarming.

He said: “According to information I received from my people around 4 a.m. on Sunday, the victims had attended a burial and were attacked on their way back.

“The armed men shot and killed three of them, took their bags, robbed other residents and abducted two persons. The victims were all young men.”

He noted that the attackers were suspected to be members of a militia group operating from neighbouring Katsina-Ala LGA, accusing them of repeatedly crossing into Ushongo to carry out attacks.

“These armed men cross the River Katsina-Ala from the neighbouring LGA into our communities to attack and retreat. The terrain is difficult, mountainous and covered with thick forest, which makes their operations easier,” he added.

The lawmaker further revealed that the latest incident was part of a disturbing pattern of violence recorded in the area over the past two weeks.

“Prior to this, we have had similar incidents almost every other week. In recent days alone, one person was killed and three others sustained gunshot injuries.

“They robbed two persons of their motorbike, while the properties of two others were carted away,” he said.

Gabo disclosed that the matter had been reported to the police, noting that the Divisional Police Officer had already deployed personnel to the affected community.

“I reported the incident, and the DPO moved to the area with security operatives this morning,” he confirmed.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme, for official comment were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.