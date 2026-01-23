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January 23, 2026

Emir Sanusi returns to university, resumes studies as law undergraduate

Emir Sanusi returns to university, resumes studies as law undergraduate

The 16th Emir of Kano, His Eminence Muhammadu Sanusi II, has resumed academic activities as an undergraduate law student at North-West University, Kano.

The Emir, who is enrolled in the Faculty of Law, has been seen attending lectures alongside his 200-level classmates, a development that has attracted widespread attention and commendation from the public.

Speaking on his decision to return to the classroom, Emir Sanusi said age should not be a barrier to the pursuit of knowledge, stressing that learning remains a lifelong endeavour.

He also reiterated the need for greater investment in education at all levels, describing it as a vital tool for societal development, enlightened leadership, and good governance.

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