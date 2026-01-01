Benin palace denies sending attackers after Obaseki

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

The palace of the Oba of Benin, on Wednesday, distanced itself from last Sunday’s attack on media guru, Dr. Don Pedro Obaseki over alleged comments he made in the United Kingdom, UK, at the former governor, Godwin Obaseki’s meet-and-greet, which they alleged was inimical to the Benin Monarchy.

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A statement by the Secretary of Benin Traditional Council, BTC, Frank Irabor, said the Oba of Benin, His Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II was a peaceful leader and father of all.

The statement cautioned the youths not to take laws into their hands, just as it cautioned social media users to verify information before going public.

The statement read: “The Benin Traditional Council wishes to use this medium to inform the general public that the unfortunate incident in which Pedro Obaseki was manhandled was not authorised by the Oba of Benin.

“And it cannot be authorised because it is not in the character of our revered monarch to do so. The Oba of Benin is a peace-loving father to all.

“The Benin Traditional Council also wishes to advise our youth not to take the laws into their hands on any issue no matter the degree of provocation.

“They should always respect the laws of the land in all actions and utterances and allow appropriate Security Agencies to handle all matters.

“Social media users should equally endeavour to cross-check information appropriately before posting.

“His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, CFR, Oba of Benin, wish you all a happy new year.”

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