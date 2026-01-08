AFCON 2025: FG clears group-stage bonuses, moves to end payment delays

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief & Progress Godfrey

ABUJA — The Federal Government has cleared all outstanding group-stage bonuses owed to Nigeria’s national team at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025, in a move aimed at ending delays that had threatened to disrupt the team’s campaign.

The Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, disclosed this in a post on her verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday.

According to her, the payments followed coordinated action between the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to streamline foreign exchange processing and fast-track disbursements to the players.

The intervention came amid reports that the players were yet to receive bonuses for four consecutive wins at the tournament and had threatened to boycott training sessions and travel arrangements ahead of their quarter-final clash with Algeria if the matter was not resolved.

Uzoka-Anite said the measures were put in place to prevent a repeat of past disputes over unpaid allowances and to establish a predictable payment framework in line with international best practices.

“I am pleased to provide an update on the administrative progress regarding the match bonuses for our national team at AFCON 2025,” she said.

“The Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have successfully streamlined the foreign exchange processing to ensure our players are rewarded without further delay.”

The minister explained that all group-stage bonuses have been fully released and have cleared all regulatory processes. She added that a fast-track conversion mechanism has been implemented to move funds into foreign currency based on the players’ preferences.

She further disclosed that final transfers to the players’ domiciliary accounts were already in progress and expected to reflect within 24 hours.

Uzoka-Anite stressed that the government remains focused on the welfare of the team as the Super Eagles advance deeper into the knockout stages of the tournament.