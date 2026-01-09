2027: PDP optimistic of victory in Kogi, says Chairman

Alhaji Muhammed Gambo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman in Kogi, has expressed confidence of reclaiming power from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state in 2027.

In a statement made available to journalists on Friday in Lokoja, Gambo asserted that the PDP would dislodge APC from Lugard House through the ballots in 2027.

According to him, PDP will not only take over Lugard House, but also Aso Rock, citing the party’s strong network and structure across the state and Nigeria.

He described Kogi as a PDP state, saying his emergence as Chairman has reignited the winning zeal of the PDP.

Gambo urged electorate in the state to remain faithful and support the PDP.

The PDP chairman also implored people in the state to maintain peace in spite of security challenges in the state and some other parts of the country.

He assured of the PDP’s preparedness to collaborate with the government to ensure security of lives and property of Nigerians