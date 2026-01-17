The African Democratic Congress has declared that removing President Bola Tinubu from office is essential to rescuing Nigeria from what it described as an unprecedented governance crisis.

The party’s spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, stated this on Friday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, arguing that the country cannot be saved while the current administration remains in power.

“That is the agenda and not about the interests of Nigeria. There is no scenario where he remains in power, and we are able to save this country,” Abdullahi said.

The former minister claimed Nigeria has been hijacked by individuals with a bandit mentality, suggesting this attitude reflects the current government’s approach.

“When people say you can smash it, grab it, and run with it, that is the language of banditry,” he stated.

Abdullahi also raised concerns about alleged legislative manipulation, particularly regarding tax laws, describing recent developments as unprecedented in Nigeria’s democratic history.

He accused the government of forging legislation already passed by the National Assembly, questioning the gravity of such actions.

“A government that can forge a duly passed law; what do you call that?” he asked.

On reports that the Federal Government paid $9 million to foreign lobbyists in the United States to improve Nigeria’s image before American officials, including President Donald Trump, Abdullahi questioned the process and transparency.

“How was this contract awarded? How was the money paid? Who paid the money? What budget line was it taken from? How was the money transferred out of Nigeria?” he said.

He argued the expenditure showed misplaced priorities, noting that investing the same amount in internal security would yield better results than trying to convince foreign leaders that Nigeria is safe.

“They don’t care whether Nigerians are still dying. They don’t care that people are still being killed. They just want to look good before Americans,” Abdullahi said.

The ADC spokesperson also expressed alarm over a medical memorandum of understanding between Nigeria and the United States, reportedly signed around December 19, which he claimed grants the US significant control over fund allocation despite Nigeria’s larger financial contribution.

“No Nigerians have seen the details of this MOU,” he said, describing the terms as shocking while raising questions about sovereignty and accountability.

Vanguard News